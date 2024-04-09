8 Best beauty products from Serena Williams' Wyn Beauty

Star tennis player Serena Williams’ Wyn Beauty has entered the crowded celebrity beauty space, debuting a 10-piece makeup line designed for active individuals. The brand's offerings include complexion, eye, and lip essentials—all encased in tennis ball-inspired lime green packaging.

The 39-time tennis Grand Slam champion’s cosmetic brand features a range of skin-friendly products that will allow makeup wearers to “serve face” even in the most taxing conditions. These products are created with the brand's signature sweat-resistant formula.

Serena Williams’ Wyn Beauty products are all under the $30 mark. According to their website, all of their products are vegan, cruelty-free, and dermatologically tested.

Disclaimer: This list is curated by the writer. We may have missed out on your favorite makeup products from the brand, let us know more in the comments.

Top picks: 8 Beauty products from Serena Williams' Wyn Beauty

From Serena Williams’ Wyn Beauty’s SPF-laced lightweight foundation to its smudge and sweat-proof tubing mascara, we’ve curated 8 products inspired by the tennis star’s go-to beauty routine on and off the court.

1) Featuring You Hydrating Skin Enhancing Tint with SPF

Wyn Beauty’s Featuring You is a skin tint laced with SPF 30 sun protection. Makeup wearers who opt for a no-makeup look can consider this product in their roster for enhancing complexion and protection. It has a lightweight formula that gives 72 hours of hydration, as stated on the brand's website.

With 36 shades on offer, ranging from light to deep tones, the skin tint gives makeup wearers enough choices to find their perfect shade match. It also has allantoin and sodium hyaluronate in the formula, which are both known skin hydrators.

Price: $29

2) Nothing to See Soft Matte Creamy Concealer

Nothing to See Concealer comes with a cream-to-powder formula. It can deliver buildable medium coverage with a soft matte finish.

Offered in 20 different shades, this long-wear concealer can be applied under the eyes using the brush applicator or anywhere that needs extra coverage. This Wyn Beauty product has ingredients such as sodium hyaluronate, tocopherol, and allantoin that aim to moisturize the complexion.

Price: $20

3) Word of Mouth Max Comfort Matte Lipstick

Formulated with a hydrating complex, Word of Mouth Lipstick has a cushiony formula that claims to hydrate and moisturize the lips. Wyn Beauty states that this product can deliver a bold color payoff in one swipe, giving lips a matte finish.

This lipstick comes in 10 shades, including:

Recite (muted cayenne)

Express (vibrant rose)

Cheer (warm rose)

Explain (roses brown)

Dare (ruby red)

Brave (mauve brown)

Amped (berry)

Tell (plum rose)

Debate (deep red)

Greet (rich brown)

Price: $20

4) Taking Shape Brow Shading Pencil

Taking Shape brow pencil (Image via Wyn Beauty)

Taking Shape Shading Pencil has a flexible hold formula to define the brows and comes with a grooming spoolie. With a triangle tip, the shading pencil creates natural-looking hair-like strokes that makeup wearers can use to color and fill in sparse brows without tugging. One can pick from three shades:

Blonde

Taupe

Dark brown

Price: $19

5) No Words Needed Lip Serum

No Words Needed Lip Serum by Wyn Beauty has a lightweight, non-sticky formula that claims to deliver up to 24 hours of hydration. It is available in a shade called Engage, which has a translucent bright pink color.

With ingredients like wild mango butter, jojoba oil, and karate butter, the lip serum can be used to prime the lips before applying a lipstick or a serum skincare before bedtime. It also has Acmella Oleracea or Jamba plant extract - a native Amazonian plant known as “the nature’s answer to Botox,” which can help smoothen the lips.

Price: $18

6) MVP: Most Versatile Pigment Multifunction Lip and Cheek Color

The MVP: Most Versatile Pigment has a gel formula that blends smoothly into the complexion and is smudge-resistant. Makeup wearers can apply it on the lips as well as cheeks.

With a long-wear formula, it aims to build color intensity and 72 hours of hydration. The lip and cheek color comes in 8 shades, including:

Soar (neutral pink)

Advance (plum berry)

Cross (rose brown)

Go (muted mauve)

Pull (bright pink)

Push (hot coral)

Charge (ochre)

Arrive (rich rose)

It also has squalane and sodium hyaluronate, which are known hydrating ingredients in skincare.

Price: $21

7) Big Vision Lengthening and Defining Tubing Mascara

Wyn Beauty tubing mascara (Image via Wyn Beauty)

According to the Wyn Beauty description, Big Vision Mascara has tubing technology and can be used to lengthen and define lashes. It comes with a double-arched brush to coat individual lashes from root to tip and is smudge-resistant and flake-resistant.

This tubing mascara claims to last up to 24 hours and is available in focus black shade. It also has nourishing oils and waxes on the ingredient list, including synthetic beeswax, carnauba wax, and olive oil esters.

Price: $19

8) Say Everything Max Intensity Featherweight Lipstick

Say Everything Lipstick (Image via Wyn Beauty)

A swipe on the lips with the lightweight formula of Say Everything Featherweight Lipstick can bring intense, and full-coverage color. With a hydrating formula that includes ingredients like castor seed oil, this product dries with a satin finish.

The lipstick comes in 10 shades, including:

Spark (candy apple red)

Teach (muted rose)

Speak (mauve)

Whisper (rosey nude)

Shout (magenta)

Sing (nude pink)

Challenge (deep berry)

Ignite (cayenne)

Announce (rich deep brown)

Ask (sepia)

Price: $20

Serena Williams’ Wyn Beauty has hit the shelves with high-performing formulas that “cater to the lives of everyday women,” as the tennis star stated during her conversation with Allure.

For makeup wearers who want to switch their makeup staples into sweat-resistant items, these Serena Williams’ Wyn Beauty products are available for purchase at the mentioned price tags on the official brand website and on Ulta.

