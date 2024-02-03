How to wear lipstick perfectly: Makeup-artist approved tips and techniques explored

It's important to wear lipstick perfectly, as makeup is never complete without adding the final touch to your lips with a touch of color. Lipsticks are makeup essential, though colors and formulas change with trends. What doesn’t change is how one applies lipstick. The application should be clean and precise to ace any makeup look. It’s surprising that considering the number of people who use lipstick daily, only a few know how to apply it correctly.

To wear lipstick perfectly, one requires technique, precision, and practice. If lipstick bleeds or fades in no time or comes onto the teeth, this feature will show you some simple ways to apply lipstick perfectly. A few tips have been curated so that it always looks perfect with no smudging, feathering, or getting it on one’s teeth.

Tips and techniques to wear lipstick perfectly

Tips to get perfect lips (image via Freepik)

Always prep lips

Though most people spend a lot of time looking after their skin, the same care does not extend to their lips. When learning how to wear lipstick perfectly, the first step is preparing the lips. It’s important to keep them nourished and soft, especially if one is into bold colors, as it prevents them from chapping. Dry lips cause lipstick to become patchy, peel, or settle into the cracks.

Lips should be exfoliated very gently, as the skin there is very delicate. A damp toothbrush or a lip scrub works well for this. Next, hydrate and moisturize the lips with a nourishing lip balm, preferably with SPF content, to protect them from the harmful UV rays of the sun.

Prepare the base

A tiny amount of a lightweight foundation or concealer that matches the skin tone should be applied to the lips. This acts as a primer so that the lips are smooth and provides an even base for the lipstick. That way, the lipstick doesn’t settle in the cracks. It also helps with hyperpigmentation, or uneven coloring of the lips, and prevents lipstick from feathering or bleeding.

Line the lips

A lip liner is important as it defines the shape of the lips and helps in the precise application of lipstick. Trace the natural lip line with either a clear lip liner, one that matches the lip color, or one that matches the color of the lipstick used. Start at the cupid’s bow and follow along the lip line and around the edges of the lips. After that, one can fill the entire lips with the lip liner or just color in a little more inside the edges to wear lipstick perfectly.

Application

It’s only after the first three steps that one should actually apply the lipstick. Take the lipstick of choice and start applying it to the center, just below the cupid’s bow. This can be done directly from the tube, with an applicator in the case of a liquid lipstick, or with a lipstick brush.

To wear lipstick perfectly, beginners should go for direct application of the lipstick and use a brush only when confident enough. Glide the lipstick across the upper lip from the cupid’s bow to both corners, till it is covered. Do the same with the lower lip.

Luscious lips (image via Freepik)

Avoid frequent swiping of the lipstick, as that can lead to product buildup, making it look cakey, or causing it to crack or bleed. Don’t forget to apply lipstick to the inner corners of the lips to wear lipstick perfectly. Apply an extra coat to intensify the color if desired, but good-quality lipsticks usually require just one coat.

People with dry lips should avoid using matte lipsticks since they tend to dry them even more. Look for moisturizing and conditioning lipsticks instead. If lips are on the thinner side, dark colors can be avoided as they can make the lips look even smaller.

Blot the lipstick

Blotting lipstick is optional, but it helps reduce its transfer to coffee mugs, spoons, etc. and makes the lipstick last longer. A soft face tissue can be used by holding it in between the lips and pressing down. This removes extra lipstick and oil and leaves a thin, pigmented layer of lipstick.

Set the lipstick

To wear lipstick perfectly, use a fluffy brush or clean fingers to pat some translucent powder onto the lips. Avoid using too much, as the extra powder can pile up on the lips.

Hacks to wear lipstick perfectly

Don’t just apply the lip liner on your lips but also on the skin around it. This creates a glossy look around the mouth and covers up dry corners.

Choose one area to accentuate, such as the cupid bow or bottom lip as that gives a more natural and plump look.

When going for a bright lipstick, go for a lighter blush from the same color family.

Don't use a dark lip liner with a light shade of lipstick as it will ruin the look.

Soften the lip liner lines by blending them properly with the fingertips or with a Q-tip.

Try to understand which formulations work best for you as this differs from person to person.

Always blot after application with a tissue to wear lipstick perfectly. The excess product is removed, and it evens out the texture.

If you want to give a matte finish to a glossy lip color, dust some translucent loose powder on the lips and allow it to rest for a few seconds. Use a flat or fluffy brush to spread the powder out evenly.

Applying flawless lipstick (image via Freepik)

Use an angular brush when applying lipstick with a brush as it gives a more defined look.

If one wants to apply a pastel shade of lipstick without investing any money, it is possible to make one's own pastel shade at home. All one needs to do is use a white pencil all over the lips and then pat your favorite lipstick on.

Applying a cream-based highlighter onto the cupid’s bow makes the lips look plumper.

Check the teeth for lipstick marks as this tends to happen while using a creamy, transferable lipstick.

Never use expired lip products as these can cause health issues and allergic reactions.

Avoid using tester lipsticks at stores as they can be a source of infection as they are used by many people.

Don't apply lipstick to chapped or cracked lips if you want to wear lipstick perfectly. It will settle in them and accentuate all the cracks and fine lines.

One's lipstick can make or break one's look, and that's why it's essential to wear lipstick perfectly. There's nothing worse than a badly applied lipstick that's either bleeding, patchy, or on one's teeth. All it needs is a bit of practice and a few things. like a lip balm, a lip liner, some concealer, and the right lipstick. Follow the steps and keep the tips and techniques in mind, and you will have perfectly defined, luscious lips.