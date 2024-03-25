9 Best lip serums for a softer, plumper pout

Lip serums, much like their facial counterparts, rescue dull, cracked, and chapped lips easily, bringing intense nourishment for pillowy soft plumpness. Going beyond the emollient properties of lip balms that only sit on the surface of the lips, serums for lips penetrate deeper so they can deliver nourishing ingredients that hydrate and revitalize pouts from the inside.

The best lip serums visibly plump the lips, helping them retain moisture with ingredients like hyaluronic acid. They also contain other skin-loving properties, including hydrating seals from ceramides and collagen boosts from peptides.

9 Best lip serums for soft, plump lips

Deep nourishment and hydration are key to keeping common lip issues at bay. Hence, we’ve curated 9 best lip serums filled with skin-loving ingredients to soothe dry and chapped lips and give anyone soft, smooth, and plump pouts all year round.

1) Verso Lip Serum

This moisturizing serum for lips has a rich formula designed to target visible signs of aging in the lip area. With retinol 8, which claims to be 8x more effective than standard retinol, this lip product protects and rejuvenates the lips from premature aging while reducing lines and uneven skin tone around the lip area over time.

It also has peptides and hyaluronic acid to help firm and tighten the pout while keeping it hydrated and plump.

Price: $65 (Verso Skincare)

2) BeautyBio The Pout Sparkling Rose Serum

This volumizing serum promises to help lips instantly appear fuller and healthier-looking, doubling the pout volume in one swipe. With collagen and hyaluronic acid, this BeautyBio “The Pout” serum plumps the lips with hydration.

It also has shea butter and sunflower seed oil for deep conditioning to help neutralize free radicals and reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles around the lip area.

Price: $9.75 (BeautyBio)

3) Clinique All About Lips Serum

The All About Lips serum features a skin-softening formula that leaves lips moisturized and youthful-looking for the long term. With green tea leaf extract, centella asiatica, and sodium hyaluronate, it soothes while helping de-flake the lips for a smoother makeup application.

It also has gentle exfoliation effects from salicylic acid that leave the lip area softer, smoother, and firmer.

Price: $30 (Clinique)

4) Blistex Conditioning Lip Serum

This lip conditioning serum has an ultra-rich texture designed to soak moisture into the lips so they instantly look revitalized. With vitamin E and nutrient-rich oils from avocado and olive, the Blistex Conditioning Serum conditions parched and chapped lips into a soft, plump pout that feels silky and looks healthy.

It also has a daily-use formula that leaves the lips revitalized so it’s always moisturized.

Price: $9.84 (Amazon)

5) Fresh Sugar Lip Serum Advanced Therapy

This serum features a rich gel-like texture that promises to plump lips for up to 24 hours. With acmella flower extract, Kigelia Africana fruit extracts, and hyaluronic acid, the Fresh Sugar Advanced Therapy Serum hydrates the pout and improves lip firmness while smoothening out fine lines to keep the lip contour softer and more defined.

It also has sugar that provides further conditioning, nourishing, and softening effects while delivering long-lasting hydration to dull and dry lips.

Price: $35 (Fresh)

6) Murad Rapid Collagen Infusion for Lips

This lightweight serum for lips has a thin texture designed to get soaked into the lips for nourishment without leaving behind a greasy feeling. With collagen, hyaluronic acid, and shea butter, the Murad Rapid Collagen Infusion, although marketed as a lip primer, is meant to condition, smooth, and plump the lips.

It also has a weightless, smoothing effect that leaves no residue, making it an ideal match for liquid lipsticks.

Price: $24 (Sephora)

7) Makeup By Mario Plumping Lip Serum

This plumping serum is a hydrating glossy balm formulated to melt into the lips and give it a deep conditioning effect and dewy-like shine. With shea butter and vegan oils from avocado oil, kiwi oil, and argan, the Makeup By Mario Plumping Serum plumps the lips with nourishment and hydration, with a hint of refreshing minty finish.

It also has 14 different shades to choose from, making it perfect for any minimal or no makeup look.

Price: $24 (Makeup By Mario)

8) Skinceuticals Antioxidant Lip Repair Serum

This antioxidant serum for the lips promises to relieve dryness and dullness while protecting the lip surface from environmental damage. With silymarin and vitamin E, the Skinceuticals Lip Repair Serum packs strong antioxidants to fight signs of aging like lines and wrinkles on the lip surface and around it.

It also has lip-hydrating powers from hyaluronic acid and hydroxyethyl urea to plump the lip while soothing it, thanks to the botanical allantoin.

Price: $46 (Skinceuticals)

9) Bobbi Brown Extra Plump Hydrating Serum

This hydrating serum-potency lip treatment delivers a nourishing formula that promises the lips 24-hour moisture so they look smoother and plumper day in and out. With ultra-hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and botanical oils, the Bobbi Brown Extra Plump Serum cocoons the lips with lip-loving moisture for long-lasting hydration and an amped-up shiny finish.

While slightly glossy, it has a lightweight feel and combines with other lip products and colors well without smudging or altering the color.

Price: $38 (Bobbi Brown Cosmetics)

With their hydrating and nourishing formulas, serums for lips are an essential part of lip care routines to keep the lips soft and always plump and dewy. For anybody whose lips could use a little TLC, these lip serums are available for purchase at the mentioned price tags on the official websites of the brands or online stores like Sephora and Amazon.