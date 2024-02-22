5 Best Lanolin lip balms for chapped lips: Lansinoh, Lanolips and others 

Chapped and flaky lips can be very uncomfortable. This is where the best lanolin lip balms for chapped lips come into play. They moisten the lips and make sure that they don't dry, peel or chap.

The yellowish wax, lanolin oil, is obtained by shearing wool from sheep and is secreted from the oil glands of sheep. It retains moisture within the skin and prevents lips from drying out and getting chapped.

Lanolin has been widely used as an ingredient in skincare products because it moisturizes and soothes dry skin, which makes it suitable for use in lip balms.

Lanolin can retain 400 times its weight in water, which is unique to it alone among other substances. It doesn’t stay on top of the lips but goes through the moisture barrier to restore them back to health from the inside.

We have selected some of the best lip balms that will keep the lips soft and tender.

5 Best lanolin lip balms for soft and supple lips

There is no dearth of effective lip balms that are readily available and here are a few with lanolin that one could try to start with.

Lanolips tinted balm

Lansinoh lanolin lip balm

SuperLan organic lanolin lip balm

Lanolips 101 ointment multi-balm

Rebirth lanolin lip balm

1. Lanolips tinted balm

Lanolips tinted balm (Image via Amazon)

This lip balm has a nice natural tint that is faintly visible. It consists of shea butter with moisturizing capabilities perfect for conditioning one's lips.

Additionally, high levels of antioxidants are found in the Vitamin E content that sustains healthy lips. It’s a balm with a light texture which facilitates easy application. It comprises over 70 percent lanolin that not only hydrates and softens the skin but also heals it.

It is cruelty-free, fragrance-free and devoid of all the nasties. This tinted balm comes in three shades – Perfect Nude, Rose and Rhubarb.

Available on Amazon: $13.50

2. Lansinoh lanolin lip balm

Lansinoh lanolin lip balm (Image via Amazon)

This lip balm comes with a thick and rich texture, thus giving the lips all the needed moisture. This lip balm contains pure lanolin, an excellent hydrating agent that has been dermatologist approved. It is the only ingredient used and is ethically procured.

It is not irritating and hypoallergenic, hence it can be used for dry lips and for sensitive skin. It is cruelty-free and absolutely free of all harsh chemicals and fragrances.

Available on Amazon: $13.79

3. SuperLan organic lanolin lip balm

SuperLan organic lanolin lip balm (Image via Amazon)

This lip balm is 100 percent organic and clinically proven to soothe and repair the skin. It is lanolin and jojoba oil based and has no harsh chemicals. Lanolin is purified using a unique method to guarantee it doesn’t cause allergic reactions.

This convenient lip balm softens, repairs and protects chapped lips and is absorbed by the skin in no time without leaving a residue.

It is kosher, gentle on the skin and safe for even babies. In fact, it can also be used over open wounds. This cruelty-free product comes in a pocket-friendly size and requires a minute amount to enjoy amazing results.

Available on Amazon: $7.99

4. Lanolips 101 ointment multi-balm

Lanolips 101 ointment multi-balm (Image via Amazon)

This lip balm has a high content of coconut oil and Vitamin E, which acts as a powerful antioxidant. It penetrates deeply into the lips and provides a protective barrier to trap in moisture, thus keeping your lips hydrated for a long period of time. It is great for chapped lips but it works as well on cuticles, dry patches on elbows or knees and dry skin issues too.

This lotion is not oily at all and does not have any toxic materials in it either. This product is vegan-friendly and does not promote animal cruelty. It’s obtainable in seven natural blends including mint, watermelon, strawberry, peach, coconut, pear, and green apple.

Available on Amazon: $13.50

5. Rebirth lanolin lip balm

Rebirth lip balm (Image via Amazon)

Packed with rich and nourishing emollients like Vitamin E and apricot oil, this lip balm is blended with sunscreen. It relieves the symptoms of chapped lips, and softens dry and flaking lips. It has a pleasant apricot scent and protects lips from sun damage protection. It has a gentle formula and a long-lasting effect.

Available on Amazon: $13.50

The best lanolin lip balms are a must, especially in the winter season to prevent one’s lips from looking dry and chapped. Lanolin locks in moisture and keeps the lips looking soft and supple. Choose a lip balm that suits you the best and see the transformation as dryness and cracking of the lips become a thing of the past.