6 Best Estée Lauder lip products to try in 2024

Estée Lauder, a cult favorite brand, has won many beauty beginners and mavens alike with its luxurious formulas and extensive collection that covers skincare and makeup.

When it comes to lip care, Estée Lauder offers hydrating and nourishing formulas with a stellar color payoff. Whether one is a fan of glossy pouts, “made for all” universally flattering lip colors, or high-pigment sheer and matte lipsticks, this brand offers lip products in a wide range of colors and finishes.

Disclaimer: This list is curated by the writer. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite Estée Lauder lip products. Please let us know more in the comments.

6 Best Estée Lauder lip products

From high-impact color lipsticks to revitalizing balms and nourishing lip serums, we’ve curated 6 of the best Estée Lauder lip products to give anybody a pretty, pampered pout:

Pure Color Explicit Slick Shine Lipstick

Pure Color Envy Lip Repair Potion

Pure Color Revitalizing Crystal Balm

Pure Color Crème Lipstick

Pure Color Whipped Matte Lip Color

Pure Color Envy Lip Oil-Serum

1) Pure Color Explicit Slick Shine Lipstick

Pure Color Explicit Slick Shine Lipstick comes with an explicit, “made to dare” highly-pigmented formula. It sculpts and defines lip contours in vivid hues with a slick shiny finish.

This long-lasting lipstick has a sensuously smooth and creamy texture, designed to stay comfortably on the lips for eight hours of wear. It also has high-intensity shine and a conditioning formula that delivers plumping moisture for a beautifully provocative pout.

Price: $40, available in 12 shades

2) Pure Color Envy Lip Repair Potion

Pure Color Envy Lip Repair Potion has an all-in-one formula that does three things to maintain a healthy pout: revive, renew, and soften. Infused with Salicornia herbacea extract, this product moisturizes the lips and strengthens its barrier to keep chapped lips at bay. Best as a night regimen for the lips, using this potion will give rejuvenated lips in the morning.

Price: $38

3) Pure Color Revitalizing Crystal Balm

Pure Color Revitalizing Crystal Balm promises all-day lip hydration for a plump-looking pout, thanks to its sheer buildable coverage. With sodium hyaluronate in its formula, this hydrating lipstick acts like a moisture magnet, so the lips look and feel healthy. Offered in different mood-boosting shades, it delivers a hint of color that complements natural skin tone.

Price: $38, available in 6 shades

4) Pure Color Crème Lipstick

Pure Color Crème Lipstick features a color-saturated texture that promises to stay up to 10 hours without feathering or creasing. This high-performance lipstick has a full-coverage formula that is paired with Moisture Lock Complex.

This product gives statement-making hues that flatter all skin tones while plumping and conditioning the lips. Its crème finish is designed to glide effortlessly on the lips and leave it with a satin-smooth ending.

Price: $38, available in 31 shades

5) Pure Color Whipped Matte Lip Color

Pure Color Whipped Matte Lip Color, with its whipped cream texture, has a weightless formula and is non-sticky. Infused with moringa butter and hyaluronic acid, this Estée Lauder lipstick gives a 12-hour color-true effect that dries in a soft, powdery matte finish while nourishing the lips on the inside.

Price: $38, available in 12 shades

6) Pure Color Envy Lip Oil-Serum

Pure Color Envy Lip Oil-Serum is Estée Lauder’s solution for dry, dull, and chapped lips as it comes with its luxuriously nourishing formula for day and night use. With salicornia herbacea extract, sunflower oil, and jojoba seed oil, this serum has a weightless texture that locks in lip hydration while strengthening its moisture barrier to reduce flaking and fade fine lines.

This product also has a plush, cushiony lip application designed to softly glide over the lip contours for easy application.

Price: $38

These Estée Lauder lip products are available for purchase at the mentioned prices on the brand’s official website.

Whether one prefers perfectly contoured pouty lips with a matte finish or satiny-soft lips that stay vibrant day in and out, this brand has a collection of lip products with hydrating formulas.