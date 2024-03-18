With summer just around the corner, lip masks are a must-have. The hot and dusty weather can leave lips feeling dry, but the thick formulation and intense hydration offered by these masks can help tackle this problem.

Unlike lip balms, lip oils, and lip glosses, lip masks last longer and don't require reapplication, which is why they work best when applied at night.

If one is looking to repair their dry and chapped lips during the summer season, these lip masks for dry lips listed below are perfect.

7 Must-have lip masks for dry lips

The team at SportsKeeda has curated a list of 7 best lip masks for dry lips. These are lightweight and hydrating, leaving lips supple and soft overnight. Here is the list of lip masks:

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Lawless Forget The Filler Overnight Lip Plumping Mask

belif Aqua Bomb Overnight Lip Mask

Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Gloss Balm

Kiehl's Buttermask for Lips

Then I Met You Honey Dew Lip Mask

Cosrx Lip Sleep Ceramide Lip Butter Sleeping Mask

1) Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

This is a leave-on lip mask that delivers intense moisture and hydration overnight. It is infused with antioxidants that help dry lips heal and repair overnight.

The key ingredients in this product are shea butter, murumuru butter, vitamin C, and coconut oil. These masks are available in 6 flavors - berry, mango, gummy bear, sweet candy, peppermint, and vanilla.

Price: $24 (on Laneige's official website, Sephora and Amazon)

2) Lawless Forget The Filler Overnight Lip Plumping Mask

This lip plumping mask helps smoothen and volumize the lips naturally, leaving it hydrated and supple. It is infused with hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and antioxidants that help nourish and condition.

This lip mask's key ingredient is shea butter, which helps repair dry lips. It is available in 6 flavors - cinnamon sugar, juicy watermelon, cherry vanilla, sweet dreams, birthday cake, and candy apple.

Price: $22 (on Lawless's official website and Amazon)

3) belif Aqua Bomb Overnight Lip Mask

This lip mask has a hydrating formula that keeps lips moisturized and nourished all day long. It is an overnight mask that is vegan, mineral-free, has a mild formula, and can be used before going to bed.

The key ingredients of this lip mask are cica (Centella Asiatica) and shea butter. These ingredients help make the lips plump and keep them moisturized all day long. This product can be used as an overnight mask, as a regular lip balm, or as a lip prep before makeup application.

Price: $30 (on belif's official website and Amazon)

4) Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Gloss Balm

This lip mask has long-lasting hydration. It is ultra-moisturizing, has a high-shine gloss, and protects lips against moisture loss. It also has a subtle scent.

The key ingredients of this Glow Recipe lip mask are hyaluronic acid, kakadu plum blend, and raspberry extract. These ingredients help hydrate and give lips a fuller appearance. This lip mask is packed with antioxidants to protect the skin against environmental stressors.

Price: $22 (on Glow Recipe's official website, Sephora and Amazon)

5) Kiehl's Buttermask for Lips

This overnight treatment helps dry lips get smoother and softer while one is asleep. With a paraben-free and fragrance-free formula, it nourishes the lips overnight.

The key ingredients of this lip mask are coconut oil and wild mango butter, both of which help nourish and moisturize with intense hydration.

Price: $21 (on Keihl's official website, Sephora and Amazon)

6) Then I Met You Honey Dew Lip Mask

This lip mask is intensively hydrating and smoothening. It repairs overnight and has natural emollients that help in coating and protecting the skin.

The key ingredients are honeydew, melon, squalane, lactic acid, honey and avocado oil. These keep the lips moisturized and protect them from environmental stressors, while helping with cell regeneration boost and allowing other ingredients to absorb more effectively into the skin.

Price: $24 (on Then I Met You's official website and Amazon)

7) Cosrx Lip Sleep Ceramide Lip Butter Sleeping Mask

This is a dense and matte balm that has a soft butter-like non-sticky texture. It melts at body temperature to coat the lips, leaving them hydrated and revitalized after an overnight application. It can also be used as a daytime moisturizer.

The key ingredients are shea butter and naturally derived ceramide, which help moisturize the lips and keep them hydrated all day long.

Price: $19 (COSRX's official website and Amazon)

Lip masks for dry lips are available in different textures and formulations. One can choose either an overnight treatment or a daytime application. The lip masks listed above are perfect for the hot and dry summer weather.