7 Best Makeup by Mario products to avail in 2024

From its TikTok viral Soft Pop Blush Stick to celeb-approved beauty products, Makeup by Mario has been the talk of the town, a brand born out of the desire to create beauty products born from Mario Dedivanovic’s decades-perfected makeup techniques.

Known for creating flawless sculpted makeup looks for A-list clients like Kim Kardashian and Megan Fox and memorable beauty looks for top fashion magazines, it’s safe to say that Dedivanovic knows a lot when it comes to makeup artistry.

So it’s no wonder that when he launched his makeup brand, Makeup By Mario, it, too, garnered a devoted fan base amongst celebrities and beauty fanatics.

Disclaimer: This list is curated by the writer. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite makeup products from the brand. Please let us know more in the comments.

7 Best Makeup by Mario products in 2024

Anyone who’s a fan of chic and snatched makeup looks can look towards the best Makeup by Mario product lineup. Each of these thoughtfully formulated makeup products is makeup bag staple-worthy.

Ethereal Eyes Eyeshadow Palette

MoistureGlow Plumping Lip Serum

SoftSculpt Shaping Stick

Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette: The Neutrals

SurrealSkin Foundation

Soft Pop Blush Stick

Master Crystal Reflector

1) Ethereal Eyes Eyeshadow Palette

A limited edition multi-finish eyeshadow palette that was once sold out has returned with 12 signature shades in modern metallic, glossy shimmer, and seeded matte finishes.

With three unique finishes featuring micronized pigments, pearls with emollient binders, and rich colors with enhanced grip, the Makeup By Mario Ethereal Eyes Eyeshadow palette has every style to create dreamy eye makeup.

Price: $68

2) MoistureGlow Plumping Lip Serum

This hydrating lip serum has a rich texture that melts into a glossy balm once applied and leaves the lips with a dewy shine. With creamy gloss and shimmer gloss shades that leave no sticky residue or uncomfortable burning sensation, there is a MoistureGlow Plumping Lip Serum for everyone.

This Makeup by Mario product is equal parts lip balm, tint, gloss, serum, and plumper, suitable for anyone looking for a sheer color payoff with a glossy finish and hydrating lip care in one lip product.

Price: $24, available in 14 shades

3) SoftSculpt Shaping Stick

This contour stick is perhaps one of the most sought-after items from the beauty line created by whom the makeup industry dubbed the “king of contour.”

With a creamy formula meant to melt into the skin, the SoftSculpt Shaping Stick dries down into a naturally matte finish that adds a warm definition to the complexion without looking muddy or orange.

Price: $32, available in six shades

4) Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette: The Neutrals

This eyeshadow palette, a recent addition to the Makeup By Mario product lineup, features 12 different shades inspired by real skin tones.

With creamy, sheer coverage that is buildable and blendable, Master Mattes: The Neutrals brings a modern take on the 90’s neutral shades with a perfect blend of warm and cool tones to create timeless eye makeup looks.

Price: $50

5) SurrealSkin Foundation

This liquid, breathable, and weightless foundation features a buildable, luminous formula to provide customizable, long-wearing coverage. With a botanical blend of grapeseed oil and vegan squalane paired with MoistureGrip technology, the Makeup By Mario SurrealSkin Foundation moisturizes the skin for up to 12 hours.

It also has a low percentage of skin tone-enhancing powder, giving the liquid foundation a glamorous, luminous finish that claims to be undetectable on the skin.

Price: $42, available in 30 shades

6) Soft Pop Blush Stick

This dual-ended cream “blush in a stick” creation makes application a breeze with a thoughtfully designed removable angle buffing brush on the other end. With an emollient-based formula, the Soft Pop Blush Stick delivers sheer, buildable coverage with a dewy, non-oily finish for cheeks that look radiant and healthy.

The buffing brush also has five nubs in the head for centralized product pickup and fluid application for a flawless finish.

Price: $32, available in six shades

7) Master Crystal Reflector

This eye and cheek illuminator features a sheer, lightweight finish that gives a stunning spotlight effect once applied. The Master Crystal Reflector's multi-use, bouncy, and buildable formula makes it suitable for usage whenever extra sparkle is required for a glass skin finish.

Price: $26, available in 3 shades

Makeup by Mario is all about professional makeup quality, “for anyone who loves and is inspired by makeup.” The only downside is that it can be tough to purchase most of these items. With their popularity, these products from the famed makeup artist sell out often, so be sure to grab them while they are in stock.

Shop these Makeup by Mario products at the mentioned price tags on the official brand website or through Sephora and Amazon.