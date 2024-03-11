9 Top makeup artists to follow on social media

Over the years, social media platforms have become a beauty haven for many, thanks to the top makeup artists sharing their beauty techniques. From dewy makeup looks to out-of-the-box eyeshadow creations, social media platforms, Instagram and TikTok in particular, are now a one-stop-shop for endless makeup and beauty inspos.

There is no shortage of makeup maestros to follow to get all the beauty deets from. From cosmetic gurus Pat McGrath to Charlotte Tilbury, we’ve curated some of the top makeup artists to follow for beauty enthusiasts wanting to spy on new tools, celeb-approved makeup products, new methods, and endless makeup inspiration for a great polished look.

9 Top makeup artists to follow for tips

Whether looking for tips on how to achieve a flawless no-makeup look or tutorials to the ideal red lip, follow these 10 popular makeup artists for some of the best beauty inspirations and tips.

Hung Vanngo

Pat McGrath

Mario Dedivanovic

Charlotte Tilbury

Nam Vo

Hrush Achemyan

Patrick Ta

Ariel Tejada

Keita Moore

1) Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo)

This New York-based makeup artist to celebrities and models, including Selena Gomez and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, is known for creating striking red-carpet looks. Glowy, sultry, and ethereal are some of the adjectives used to describe his makeup looks often shared on social media.

Hung Vanngo takes even the most basic makeup looks to another level with tutorials on the black smokey eye and more.

2) Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal)

Referred to as "the Mother of Makeup" in the beauty community, she shares ample opportunity for iconic makeup inspo that delights and inspires. Pat McGrath’s work is all about sparkly allure and captivating fantasy, from runway-level makeup looks to glittery eyeshadows and bright hues.

Peep her Instagram feed for breathtaking makeup looks, iconic beauty moments, and details on shimmery, sparkly formulas from her makeup range, PAT McGRATH LABS.

3) Mario Dedivanovic (@makeupbymario)

Mario Dedivanovic might not be the one to invent contouring, but he does take the technique to global trend levels. He’s a maestro for a flawlessly defined glam look. Follow the top makeup artist for some behind-the-scenes Kim Kardashian makeup look pics and celeb-approved products from his cosmetic brand Makeup by Mario.

4) Charlotte Tilbury (@charlottetilbury)

Not only is Charlotte Tilbury a cosmetics queen with her iconic makeup line, but she also shares her makeup looks for A-list clients like Sofia Vergara and Kate Moss, plus insights into celeb-approved makeup products.

Her Instagram feed is a haven for makeup tips, inspos, and tutorials, like how to rock any bold lip color.

5) Nam Vo (@namvo)

Dubbed the reigning highlighter queen on social media, checking out her Instagram makeup feed will demonstrate why. She’s known for her dewy, glowy makeup looks that glow under the sun. Makeup fanatics wanting pro-level details on recreating glowy, sunkissed makeup looks can follow her for Instagram makeup tips and makeup product recommendations.

6) Hrush Achemyan (@styledbyhrush)

If looking for super-glam look inspirations, check out Hrush Achemyan’s Instagram makeup feed. Over-the-top glam is one way to describe her work with Jenifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian. Think bold, pouty lips and sultry eye makeup, her IG feed is a goldmine of selfie-approved flawless makeup looks.

7) Patrick Ta (@patrickta)

One of the top makeup artists to follow for inspiration and inside scoops on how to recreate the perfect bronzed look is Patrick Ta. He’s a pro at creating bold lips and natural bronzed and glowing skin makeup looks that make anyone look like they just got back from a fancy Italian vacation.

8) Ariel Tejada (@makeupbyariel)

Best known for his glam work with Kylie Jenner and many in the Kardashian and Jenner clans, Ariel Tejada’s Instagram feed is filled with inspos and tutorials for matte lips, strong brows, golden eyes, and contoured makeup looks.

Makeup fanatics wanting to do some of Kylie and Kim Kardashian-inspired glam looks can follow Ariel Tejada on Instagram

9) Keita Moore (@kilprity)

Working with high-profile clients from supermodel Inman to musicians Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj, Keita Moore has loads of iconic makeup look ideas in his roster, as one could spy on his Instagram feed. Cherub, baby-angel makeup looks are his magic touch, along with using black-owned and indie makeup brands.

For social media feeds that need a bit of refreshing content on the best makeup looks and techniques, these are the top makeup artists to follow. With makeup feeds brimming with everything about makeup, from tutorials on perfecting the classic red lip to recreating iconic dramatic eye makeup looks, there is plenty of inspiration for makeup fanatics.

