7 best hair and makeup looks at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards not only featured two new award categories but also celebrities clad in glamorous outfits and makeup looks. Ditching the over-the-top glitz for old Hollywood, chic, and classy beauty looks, celebrities like Dua Lipa, Cailee Spaeny, Selena Gomez, and many more looked stunning in beauty looks that complemented their outfits.

The Golden Globe Awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of cinema and television. This year’s Golden Globes were held at the Beverly Hilton, USA, and witnessed the presence of A-list celebrities winning accolades for their contribution to cinematic entertainment.

While the Golden Globes have a huge fan following, given the audience roots for their favorite celebrities to win prestigious awards, beauty enthusiasts are always keen to know which beauty look will trend after the red carpet appearances. This listicle is a compilation of the seven best hair and makeup looks featured at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

Amanda Seyfried's vampy glam to JLo's old Hollywood glam: 7 best beauty looks at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards explored

1) Amanda Seyfried’s vampy glam look

Mamma Mia actress Amanda Seyfried has always elevated red carpets with her unique beauty looks. Amanda arrived at the 2024 Golden Globes in a Giorgio Armani Privé black gown with a sequined purple bow along the neckline embellished with pink and black Swarovski crystals.

Pairing the sparkling outfit with a side-parted hairdo, the actress opted for a vampy glam featuring a dark purple smoky eye, generous use of blush, and glossy pink lips.

2) Cailee Spaeny’s minimal makeup look

Clad in a floral ensemble, Cailee Spaeny kept her makeup subtle and minimal with the right amount of glam. The Priscilla fame opted for a nude pink shade for the lips and flushed cheeks, with dewy base makeup and a side-parted bob. The actress sported a sweetheart neckline floral dress, which paired well with her diamond necklace.

3) Elizabeth Olsen’s red lip look

Elizabeth Olsen sported an all-white, laced gown by Vivienne Westwood at the Golden Globes. The Wanda Vision actress accessorized the look with flower-shaped diamond earrings and dewy base makeup. Her unique makeup comprised a classic red lip, a red manicure, and a pink shade on the lids and along the waterline. A subtle contour elevated her cheekbones.

4) Jennifer Lopez’s old Hollywood glam

Jennifer Lopez arrived at the Golden Globes sporting a Nicole + Felicia baby pink, floor-length gown with huge rosette sleeves, which she accessorized with Christian Louboutin heels.

She sported classic Hollywood side-swept curls with a subtle makeup look comprising a dewy base and nude glossy pink lips. Her makeup also consisted of blush and pink eyeshadow on the lids and subtly along the waterline.

5) Selena Gomez’s neutral makeup look

Selena Gomez arrived at the Golden Globe Awards in an Armani Privé red asymmetrical dress with black rosettes, which she accessorized with diamond jewelry. Selena went for a slicked-back bun with subtle base makeup and neutral eye and lip makeup.

The Rare Beauty founder used the brand's products to create the red carpet look and opted for a nude shade for the lips, a hint of blush, a brown shade for the eyes, and volumized lashes.

6) Florence Pugh’s faux-hawk glam

Hairstylist Adir Abergel created a faux-hawk hairstyle for Florence Pugh at the 2024 Golden Globes. The hairstyle comprised a touch of rock and roll with romanticism to complement her red gown. Adir revealed he used volumizing hair products from his virtue line, such as primer and mousse, to create the unique hairstyle.

Additionally, Pugh opted for a subtle base makeup with a nude shade for the lips, a hint of highlighter, and dramatic lashes.

7) Julia Garner’s icy glam

Inventing Anna fame Julia Garner sported a glittery silver metallic dress at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, which she paired with a dewy base makeup and tousled curls. Her makeup comprised matte pink lips, frosty eyeliner along the inner corners of the lids, feathered brows, and a hint of highlighter for a glow.

Beauty enthusiasts can take note of the makeup and hair looks sported by celebrities at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards and recreate them with added personalization.