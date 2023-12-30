Fans swoon over Lee Sung-kyung’s look for 2023 SBS Drama Awards: "She's absolutely SERVING"

Dr. Romantic fame Lee Sung-kyung shined through at the 2023 SBS Drama Awards clad in an angel-like outfit. Known for her roles in K-dramas, the actress has acquired a global fanbase.

Lee Sung-kyung is often referred to as the “Gigi Hadid of South Korea.” The model-turned-actress has always showcased an immaculate sense of style be it on screen or otherwise.

Fans of the Call it Love actress have often expressed their love for her sense of style on social media by creating fan pages and making edits dedicated solely to Lee Sung-kyung’s fashion and beauty looks.

The actress’ appearance at the 2023 SBS Drama Awards had a similar impact with fans taking to social media platforms like “X” to profess their appreciation for her angelic look:

Having won over her fans with her look at the event, Lee Sung-kyung also became the recipient of the "Top Excellence Award in Multi-Season Series" for Dr. Romantic 3.

"SOOO GORGEOUS": Fans go gaga over Lee Sung-kyung's SBS Drama Awards appearance

Lee Sung-kyung is often seen sporting plaid and plain outfits, however, her facial features and model-like qualities add glamour to her beauty looks.

For the SBS Drama Awards, the Cheese in the Trap actress looked like an absolute stunner in an off-white satin gown with a cowl neck. She flaunted her honey-brown tresses by keeping them flowy and open which accentuated her look.

For makeup, the actress opted for a subtle and dewy makeup base with rose-gold eyeshadow on the lids and below the waterline. She paired the look with a pink lip tint and a hint of kohl on the waterline. Crystal-laced emerald earrings and a crystal bracelet completed the look.

Fans of the Shooting Stars actress praised her look at the SBS Drama Awards calling her a "goddess":

While the actress' stylish yet sutble beauty look at the event was the icing on the cake, her singing moment with Dr. Romantic 3 co-actor Ahn Hyo-seop became the cherry on top.

Additionally, one of the actress' videos from the award function has gone viral wherein Hyo-seop is seen putting his blazer over Sung-kyung's shoulders, showcasing an act of comfort.

Held at the SBS Prism Tower, Sangam-dong, Seoul, the SBS Drama Awards celebrate the spirit of the K-drama arena by honoring the contribution of the South Korean actor's fraternity through awards in multiple categories.