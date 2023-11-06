Fans appreciate TWICE Tzuyu’s look for the latest Pond’s campaign: “Words can’t describe how beautiful you are”

Taiwanese singer-songwriter and member of South Korean girl band TWICE, Tzuyu has been announced as Pond’s' latest global ambassador. The skincare brand has redesigned its visual branding and identity by anchoring its new look with a campaign to celebrate the launch of its Bright Miracle product range.

Tzuyu is a popular Taiwanese singer based in South Korea and a member of the K-pop girl group TWICE under JYP Entertainment. She is the lead dancer, maknae, the visual, and sub-vocalist of the band.

The TWICE sub-vocalist is fronting the campaign and Pond’s' Instagram announcement of the same was embraced with a lot of love from the TWICE member’s fans. One of the fans took to the comment section of the TWICE maknae's brand campaign for Pond's and stated:

A fan praises the TWICE' sub-vocalist by stating "Words can't describe how beautiful you are" (Image via Instagram/ @thinkaboutzu)

Pond’s latest campaign featuring the TWICE maknae (meaning the youngest member of the band) invites women to discover how the science-backed formulations of Ponds Skin Institute can result in miracles for their skin.

Fans swoon over TWICE Tzuyu's latest global brand ambassador stint for Pond's

The skincare brand’s latest campaign featuring the TWICE sub-vocalist is titled “Miracles Happen” and it is inspired by the science behind niasorcinol- the main ingredient of the new Pond’s product line that reportedly enhances the skin’s ability to self-repair.

Vandana Suri, global brand lead of Ponds Skin Institute commented on the brand’s celebrated decision to make TWICE Tzuyu their latest global ambassador by stating:

“As we integrate the best of science and beauty, we couldn’t be more thrilled for our partnership with Tzuyu to invite people everywhere to experience the brand. From her unrelenting ambition, diverse talent and unique craft to her warm personality and inspiring outlook on beauty, she is truly an icon who makes miracles happen.”

Fans of the TWICE sub-vocalist expressed their excitement and love through comments under Tzuyu’s Instagram advertisement campaign for Pond’s:

Fans of the TWICE maknae expressed their love on her latest Pond's campaign (Image via Instagram/ @thinkaboutzu)

Fans of the TWICE maknae expressed their love on her latest Pond's campaign (Image via Instagram/ @thinkaboutzu)

Fans of the TWICE maknae expressed their love on her latest Pond's campaign (Image via Instagram/ @thinkaboutzu)

Fans of the TWICE maknae expressed their love on her latest Pond's campaign (Image via Instagram/ @thinkaboutzu)

Fans of the TWICE maknae expressed their love on her latest Pond's campaign (Image via Instagram/ @thinkaboutzu)

A fan expressed their love on the TWICE maknae's latest Pond's campaign by stating reasons for loving the sub-vocalist (Image via Instagram/ @thinkaboutzu)

The TWICE maknae is seen sporting a satin pink dress in the latest Pond's campaign with a dewy base makeup, extended voluminous lashes, and matte pink lips. Her makeup look for the campaign was simple yet it made Tzuyu's features appear bold and beautiful.

The TWICE sub-vocalist has been a part of the brand campaign for clothing brand ZOOC and has also endorsed Korean fashion brand ADLV, as well as Filipino snack brand Oishi.