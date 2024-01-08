Best skincare secrets to get the skin of your dreams: Celebrity edition

Celebrities are often looked up to, especially by fans, for their fitness regimes and skincare secrets, owing to how they look flawless at all times. This is also primarily because celebrity skincare secrets are curated by professionals, who always ensure the stars have glowing, blemish-free skin.

However, it is also important for beauty enthusiasts to remember that celebrities have access to the best dermatologists and makeup artists at all times, hence comparison and expectation of the same results can be unhealthy.

Beauty enthusiasts can, meanwhile, follow in the footsteps of their favorite celebrities to try out which regime and products work for their skin type. This is a safe alternative to building a beauty regime without experimenting with oneself.

Portals like Vogue and Harpers Bazaar often interview celebrities and reveal their skincare secrets for fans to get a glimpse into the products and steps required to get the celebrity glow.

Emma Roberts, Kylie Jenner, Niall Horan, and other celebrity skincare secrets revealed

There is a popular segment on multiple beauty portals that showcases videos of celebrities carrying out their skincare regime, mentioning the products used, and the application methods. Beauty enthusiasts seeking clear, glowing skin like their favorite celebrities, can follow a few skincare secrets.

Step 1: Cleansing is a Must: Emma Roberts' secret to glowing skin

The first step in every celebrity skincare regime is cleansing, as it washes away gunk, and dirt, and lowers the chances of pore clogging. Emma Roberts opts for the Biologique Lait Vip O2 cleanser ($32), Niall Horan uses the Sarah Chapman Ultimate Cleanse ($82), and Twice Jihyo uses the Thalion Velvet Cleansing Milk ($32) for the perfect start to their skincare routine.

Twice Jihyo uses the Thalion Velvet Cleansing Milk (Image via Youtube/ @Vogue)

Each of these cleansers is formulated with skin-enriching ingredients that don't strip the skin of its natural oils, a feature that beauty enthusiasts must look out for when buying cleansers.

Step 2: Ice, Steamer, Toner: Celebrity-approved ways for product penetration

Heart of Stone fame Alia Bhatt revealed her post-cleansing step is to dunk her face in ice. Using ice or dunking the face in a bowl full of ice cubes can reduce inflammation, ease acne, eliminate puffiness from the face, and reduce signs of ageing.

Niall Horan, on the other hand, uses a face steamer to open up the pores, which, in turn, allows skincare products to penetrate deep into the skin for maximum effect.

Meanwhile, Boy's A Liar fame PinkPantheress uses the Laneige Cream Skin Cerapeptide™ Refiner ($24.98) post-cleansing, thus showcasing the importance of toners in pore-refining and hydrating the skin.

Step 3: Eliminate undereye woes: Ariana Grande's shortcut to de-puffing under eyes

Another celebrity skincare secret revealed by Ariana Grande is using eye mask patches to diminish puffy eyes and give the face a bright and uplifted look.

Skincare secrets: Ariana Grande using the Shiseido Eye Mask (Image via Youtube/ @Vogue)

The Thank You Next singer uses Shiseido's WrinkleResist24 Pure Retinol Express Smoothing Eye Mask ($72) and Niall Horan uses the Jaxon Lane Bro Eye Mask Gels ($30) to target puffy eyes, dark circles, and fine lines around the eye region.

Moreover, celebrities like Jeniffer Garner and Mimi Keen use eye creams to brighten and prep the area around the eyes for makeup.

Step 4: Serums and skincare tools: Niall Horan swears by this step

The next step in most celebrity skincare routines is to use a serum that caters to specific skin concerns. Since serums are enriched with actives and are formulated differently for varied skin types, one can match their skincare concern with the ingredients and pick their skincare essential.

Once the serum has been applied, it is essential to massage the face, and celebrities like Twice's Jihyo use skincare tools for the same.

Jihyo uses the VANAV Garbanic UP6 Beauty Device ($285), while Amelia Gray uses the Nurse Jamie GlowGlobe ($55), and Niall Horan uses the Hani Emi Cryo Globes ($21.95). Using such tools calms the skin and induces lymphatic drainage.

Step 5: Never forget moisturization and SPF: Jennifer Garner's unskippable skincare step

No skincare regime is complete without a moisturiser and a sunscreen, which are among the most important celebrity skincare secrets. In fact, celebs like Ariana Grande, Mindy Kaling, and Jennifer Garner have advocated the use of products like Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen ($22), Neutrogena HydroBoost ($19.99), and EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF ($43).

Celebrity skincare secrets are worth a try for beauty enthusiasts who seek glowing, youthful skin. However, it is important to take a look into the products and ingredients celebrities use with respect to one's personal skin type and skin concerns.