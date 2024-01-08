7 Best Manicures Spotted at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards 

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards featured celebrities donning striking ensembles with manicures complementing their outfits, setting new trends that beauty enthusiasts can recreate.

From French manicures to neutral tones, the 2024 Golden Globe Awards witnessed unique manicure inspos, ideal for minimal, short, and chic nail art. Manicures elevate the glitz and glam of one’s outfit and often become the talking point of a celebrity’s appearance on the red carpet.

Selena Gomez’s Golden Globes manicure, for instance, has become the talk of most beauty portals. The Come and Get It singer’s dark black manicure made a statement in combination with her red gown.

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards have opened a portal of simple yet stylish manicures for beauty enthusiasts to try. This listicle compiles seven of the best manicures spotted at this year's Golden Globes.

Jennifer Aniston's Cherry Cola nails to Jennifer Lopez's Neutral Ombré mani: 7 best manicure inspos from the Golden Globe Awards

1) Ariana Greenblatt’s Classic French Manicure:

Ariana Greenblatt graced the 2024 Golden Globe Awards sporting a black and white outfit paired with a classic French manicure. With a neutral pink shade for the base and white tips, the manicure elevated her entire look.

The best part about the French manicure lies in its simplicity and versatility. It can be paired with multiple pastel or neutral base shades, complemented by matching colors for the tips.

2) Selena Gomez Glossy Black Manicure:

Selena Gomez is renowned for flaunting unique manicures on red carpets, like the Fire Chrome manicure she sported at the 2023 VMAs. Creating headlines with her dark black manicure at the Golden Globe Awards, the Wolves singer gave beauty enthusiasts a reason to try no-fuss, simple manicures.

Celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik created Selena’s Golden Globe manicure using the Tweezerman x Tom Bachik Nail Care Travel Set ($59) and two coats of Essie’s Licorice nail polish ($10). He added a finishing touch to the manicure with the Essie “On a Roll” Apricot Cuticle oil ($15) to rehydrate the cuticles and add some glow.

3) Dua Lipa’s Blood Red Manicure:

Making a mark with her new song Houdini, Dua Lipa got beauty enthusiasts excited with her look at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards paired with a blood-red manicure. Created by manicurist Kim Truong, the red manicure matched the singer’s cherry-red hair color and black outfit.

One can use shades like Sally Hansen’s Miracle Gel ($10), Dior Vernis in the shade Massai ($28), or OPI’s Nail Lacquer in the shade A Little Guilt under the Kilt ($9) to recreate the manicure.

4) Jennifer Lopez’s Neutral Ombré Manicure:

Jennifer Lopez paired her baby pink gown with a neutral Ombré manicure, exuding Old Hollywood glamour energy. She sported an ombre manicure with a French tip, wherein she went for a baby blush pink shade for the base and a dark, rose shade of pink for the French tip, giving the classic manicure a pink, ombre twist. The key to creating an ombre manicure at home is to merge the two shades on a sponge for application.

5) Issa Rae’s Nude Milk Bath Manicure:

Issa Rae's Nude Milk Bath manicure (Image via Instagram/@eriishizu)

Milk Bath manicures are a soft, nude version of the classic white manicure and are achieved by applying semi-sheer white nail polish to replicate a milky appearance. Manicurist Eri Ishizu created a nude milk bath manicure for Issa Rae’s Golden Globe Awards appearance using Apres Nail Gel Couleurs in two shades: Gossamer Light ($14.99), a sheer nude neutral, and Spring Sigh ($14.99), a sheer nude pink.

6) Jennifer Aniston’s Cherry Mocha Manicure:

Jennifer Aniston graced the Golden Globes in a haircut that is making rounds on the internet, dubbed her “F.R.I.E.N.D.S. haircut,” and a cherry mocha manicure. The shade has gained popularity among manicure enthusiasts owing to its richness and versatility.

Manicurist Kim Truong created the manicure for Jennifer Aniston using Peacći Nail Polish in the shade Velvet Red ($10.63). It is the perfect burgundy-brown shade that complements light and dark outfits alike.

7) America Ferrera’s Old Money Manicure:

Barbie fame America Ferrera sported a silver Dolce & Gabbana gown at the Golden Globes with the Old Money manicure created by manicurist Eri Ishizu. The old-money manicure comprises clean cuticles, perfectly shaped nails, classic neutral colors, and a high-gloss finish.

Manicurist Eri Ishizu used two coats of Aprés Nail’s Gel Couleur in the shade Forgotten Film ($14.99) for the manicure to look neutral and vibrant at the same time.

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards featured celebrities sporting glamorous outfits and making style statements with hair, makeup, and manicures that elevate their look. Beauty enthusiasts can try the abovementioned manicures at home since they are celebrity-approved.