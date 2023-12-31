What is the lip gloss nails trend? How to get the minimalist manicure for 2024

A favourite lip makeup accessory, the lip gloss has made it to the manicure arena with the lip gloss nails trend. With a whopping 28 million views on TikTok, lip gloss nails have captured the attention of beauty enthusiasts and have become the latest nail fad.

Lip gloss nails are an addition to chrome nails and glazed doughnut nails as they showcase high-texture, shiny nails in pastel-hued shades. The concept behind lip gloss nails is to accentuate one’s natural nails as it is a subtle yet stylish manicure that makes the nails appear healthy with a tint of shine.

Named after the popular lip product, the manicure coats the nails in a sheer and translucent shade which can be paired with shimmer or be flaunted as it is. So far celebrities like Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez have sported lip gloss nails and proved that the manicure elevates the simplest to the most glamorous outfits.

Lip gloss nails offer a classic neutral finish: Steps and products to ace the minimalist manicure explored

The best part about lip gloss nails is that the manicure looks flattering on all skin tones and it doesn't require one to curate a particular nail shape. The manicure looks amazing on almond-shaped nails, short nails, and square-shaped nails alike.

Manicurist Tom Bachik created the glossy manicure for Selena Gomez attending the Academy Museum Gala and beauty enthusiasts picked up the manicure from there.

The best nail polish shades to ace this manicure are Gossamer Light by Apres Nails ($14.49) - a sheer nude gel formula, Rose Coloured Glasses- a sheer rose creme shade and First Kiss- a pale pink creme shade by Orly ($10.50). These are sheer, subtle nude shades that offer a neutral finish and a high-shine top coat and some shimmer is what will elevate the manicure.

However, it is important to choose the right neutral shade to ace the lip gloss manicure.

Start prepping the nails by buffing them and shaping them as per the mood. Soften the cuticles using a cuticle oil and use a cuticle remover for the same. One can use the Londontown Nourishing Cuticle Oil ($20) for cuticle prep as it is a florium-infused formula that hydrates the cuticles in a few drops of use.

Once the nails are prepped, clean off any excess product or residue and start applying the chosen base shade.

Seal the manicure with a glossy top coat. One can use the Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Top Coat ($9.29) as it is the ideal top coat for such manicures that require high shine to elevate the simple shade of the base coat. The Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Top Coat is inspired by the brand’s iconic matte topcoat. The Miracle Gel top coat ensures a chip-resistant gel manicure without the requirement of UV light for a high-shine finish.

Lip gloss nails inspo for one's next at-home manicure

There are multiple ways that one can style the lip gloss manicure as per the personal style:

Ombre lip gloss manicure:

The ombre lip gloss manicure features a smooth transition of shades from a subtle neutral shade of pink to a darker shade. One can also use a pearlescent shade of white and pink for the ombre combination.

Shimmer lip gloss manicure:

A glamorous take on the lip gloss nails trend, this manicure can be created by following the same steps as a normal lip gloss manicure and adding some nail glitter or powder nail polish to add a shimmering effect.

Baby blush lip gloss manicure:

The baby blush lip gloss manicure is created using the lightest of pink shades be it rose pink shades or shades lighter than the same.