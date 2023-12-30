7 New Year makeup look ideas to get yourself glammed up for 2024 

As New Year's Eve is just right around the corner it's time to pin down some of the biggest New Year makeup look ideas for celebration. It's the perfect time to embrace yourself with sparkle, bold colors, and upcoming beauty trends, you don't have to go all out with the makeup just to have a successful night. That is why it is necessary to follow the beauty industries some of the hottest range of beauty trends to bring out the best version. These New Year makeup look ideas are known for spending fewer hours perfecting them if one has even planned for a low-key function.

Keeping that in mind, Sportskeeda's team has compiled a list of the top 7 most beloved New Year Makeup Look Ideas for 2024. These creative makeup looks, ranging from Smokey Gem Eyes to the timeless Classic Red Lip Look, have the power to enhance one's aura for a day or night-themed party. Whether you're spending the evening cozily on the couch or hitting the bars with friends for NYE 2024, these makeup ideas will surely glam you up internally.

Crystal Eyeliner to Disco Ball Eyes: Top 7 most-adored New Year Makeup Look Ideas for 2024

1) Smokey Eyes with Gems

To add some sparkle to one's New Year makeup look ideas, this effortless smudged-out smokey eye is the perfect makeup inspiration. To elevate this style, consider using various sizes of face gems for a stunning upgrade. The key to achieving an easy application is to opt for self-adhesive gems and use a gem applicator to stick them on. For this approach, it's best to make the smokey eye with gems even bolder. Begin with a bold makeup base and slightly amplify the intensity of the look.

2) Fostry Shimmer Eyes

This late 90's century trend has taken the internet by storm and has created its unique space among the best suggestions for New Year makeup look ideas. To generate this frosted shimmery eyeshadow one must need to cover the entire eyelid with silver glitters and highlighters to make it pop out completely. Celebs such as Christina Aguilera, Paris Hilton, Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Elsa Hosk, and Naomi Campbell are just a few girls who have embraced this beauty trend up till today.

3) Disco Ball Eyes

To ring into the 2023 New Year's Eve party flag one must need to complete without these groovy disco ball events. Inspired by a super-talented makeup artist Danielle Marcan took the task into an actual job by turning her eyes into little itsy bitsy pieces of a disco ball. To achieve this New Year makeup look ideas one must need to have proper eyelash glue to stick glitters and small disco ball crystals and gems to the lids. Adding a bit of mascara on the lower lash line can give the eyes a full dramatic mod vibe.

4) Bold Barbie Blush

To conclude the memories of this year during the New Year's Eve celebration, considering the prevailing beauty trend on TikTok, opting for the prominent Barbie blush could be an excellent choice. To effortlessly achieve this New Year makeup look idea, simply apply any blush that suits your skin tone. Place the blush on your cheeks and temples for a flattering effect. For an added touch of glamour, lightly dust a highlighter with a similar undertone on your cheekbones to give them a radiant glow.

5) Reverse Cat Eyeliner

The Reverse Cat Eyeliner look took the feeds of TikTok and Instagram in the initial days of 2023, it requires more work on the lower lash line by topping it off with the traditional winged eyeliner. This makeup look has been worn by plenty of celebrities such as Rihanna, Doja Cat, Kim K, and Emily Ratajkowski for their big events. To generate this cosmic New Year makeup look ideas as a beginner it's necessary to remember focusing the liner on the bottom lash line instead of the top. The look can be ended up with a fancy nude shiny lipstick to pop it off the whole night.

6) Crystal Eyeliner

The 2023 New Year makeup look ideas of the crystal makeup trend primarily emphasize placing itself delicately along the lash line, resulting in a genuinely stylish winged appearance. To achieve this captivating makeup look that suits any festive occasion try to simply apply small amounts of lash glue to attach flat-back crystals along the lash line. Topping it off with natural makeup and glossy lip shade can enhance the Swarovski crystals on the eyelids and showcase the eyeliner.

7) Classic Red Lip Look

The timeless OG party makeup look featuring the iconic red lips can work its charm once again for the upcoming New Year's Eve in 2023. By adding voluminous and fluttery eyelashes, this makeup idea can elevate the overall appearance and make one feel confident while donning their beloved outfit. To maintain a contemporary touch, opt for a red lipstick with a semi-matte texture, and complement it with a generous application of rose gold blush to achieve a glamorous look for the New Year Eve's celebration.

Celebrate the arrival of 2024 in a fashionable manner by embracing these seven exquisite New Year makeup look ideas. Ranging from the dazzling Smokey Gem Eyes to the timeless allure of the Classic Red Lip. These makeup ideas promise to elevate one's aura effortlessly. From the frosted shimmer of the late 90s to the bold Barbie Blush, each look is designed for a stunning impact with minimal effort. So, whether you're spending the night on the couch or hitting the town, let these makeup trends glam up.