Makeup By Mario launches 'Master Mattes: THE NEUTRALS' palette: Everything we know so far

Makeup By Mario finally drops its awaited eyeshadow palette, containing everything anyone needs to achieve the supermodel-sculpted yet effortless eye look. Introducing Master Mattes: THE NEUTRALS, a carefully curated palette featuring a spectrum of matte skin shades meticulously chosen to create a myriad of stunning eye looks.

Birthed from the signature Makeup By Mario Master Mattes eyeshadow palette, a Sephora bestseller, the new one is a neutral-toned edition of the OG eyeshadows by famed celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic.

Teased in an Instagram post by the brand’s official page a day before its initial launch on the Sephora app, it’s finally out online for all beauty enthusiasts to add to their cart.

Makeup By Mario Master Mattes: THE NEUTRALS palette preview

The newly launched Makeup By Mario Master Mattes: THE NEUTRALS brings a first-of-its-kind eyeshadow palette that features natural-toned shades that can create a realistic sculpt reminiscent of iconic 90’s eye makeup looks. Think of them as contour sticks, but made for the eyes with a formula that melts into the skin.

About the new eyeshadow palette, Dedivanovic said via the official website:

“Master Mattes: THE NEUTRALS is the new, timeless color story and the sister to the iconic Master Mattes Original palette.”

Featuring a similar buildable, blendable formula to the brand’s signature Master Mattes eyeshadow with the same featherlight matte finish, the new iteration has 12 universally flattering shades that apply buttery softness to the skin.

Speaking about the palette’s shades, Dedivanovic told Birdie:

“For the eyeshadow shades, I took a lot of inspiration from natural materials and textures from the Earth, which grounds the palette and allows for a natural look on the eyes.”

The neutral eyeshadow palette includes 12 different shades:

Row 1: Soft Cream (MN1), Peach Nude (MN2), Neutral Sand (MN3), Muted Beige (MN4)

Row 2: Neutral Taupe (MN5), Medium Tan (MN6), Pale Mauve (MN7), Mario’s Favorite Brown (MN8)

Row 3: Greyish Brown (MN9), Intense Cool Brown (MN10), Cool Blue Grey (MN11), and Intense Black (MN12)

The formula may be the same, but the new shades take inspiration from the ones found on the skin, a blend of warm and cool tones, creating “true neutrals” for timeless eye looks.

This new neutral eyeshadow palette can also be a go-to brow palette as well. Some shadows can double as brow powders, making it a handy dandy makeup palette to have. The MN 4, MN5, MN6, and MN9 to MN12 can be utilized as brow powders for full and filled-in brows that look spot-on but all-natural.

Initially launched in the Sephora app on March 6, the Makeup By Mario Master Mattes: THE NEUTRALS eyeshadow palette has also been available for sale at the brand’s official website since March 7. Beauty enthusiasts waiting for this palette to come out can now get it for $50 on the official website.

