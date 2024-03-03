5 Best Japanese makeup brands of 2024

2024’s best Japanese makeup brands bring quality, affordable, fun, and fresh looks. Asian beauty has become popular in recent years, and one is among those in the spotlight: Japanese cosmetics.

For many years, Japanese makeup products have taken the top spot in the beauty industry. Brands like Shu Uemura and Shiseido have knocked out the scene with their amazing products, which offer quality formulas, amazing results, and huge product ranges.

With the rising popularity of Japanese makeup brands, many beauty online stores have popped up, offering the service of global shipping. Hence, we decided to put together the top Japanese makeup brands leading the beauty scene in 2024. This list features the must-havemakeup items, both cult classics and new beauty products—a blend of each to refresh the vanity.

Note: This article purely reflects the writer’s opinion. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite brands and products. Please let us know more in the comments.

5 Best Japanese makeup brands for every beauty enthusiast

It’s not difficult to spot some great quality makeup products in general drugstores in Japan. However, these Japanese makeup brands are some of the most recognizable ones in the beauty community.

CANMAKE

Shu Uemura

Shiseido

Cezanne

Kate by Kanebo

1. CANMAKE

While most famous for its cute, fashionable packaging, the brand is also known for its extensive range of up-to-date makeup products and trendy colors at petite price tags. They are widely available in drugstores across Japan, a staple Japanese brand choice for achieving youthful, uniquely sparkly makeup looks.

Best products to try:

Silky Soufflé Eyes Palette ($14)

($14) Meta Look Mascara ($13)

($13) Mermaid Skin Gel ($11)

($11) Perfect Serum BB Cream ($13.50)

2. Shu Uemura

This brand’s line of beauty products are composed of skin-friendly formulas and avant-garde makeup. The eponymous label was developed into a high-end Japanese makeup brand by Hollywood makeup artist, Shu Uemura. Packed refreshingly simple, the brand gets down to business and focuses on its formulations: good for the skin.

While famous for its industry-standard eyelash curler, Shu Uemura has a extensive range of cult-favorite items for every beauty enthusiast’s vanity.

Best products to try from this Japanese makeup brand:

Rouge Unlimited Kinu Matte Lipstick ($34)

($34) 3D Face Shaper Highlighting Powder ($46)

($46) Unlimited Lasting Makeup Fix Mist ($42)

($42) Rouge Unlimited Kinu Cream Liquid Lipstick ($35)

3. Shiseido

Available internationally and can be found in most drugstores, Shiseido has an array of award-winning makeup products to try. From the first Western-style pharmacy in 1872 to present days, it remains a prestigious leading beauty brand that covers every angle of the beauty scene.

From lipsticks to blushes to eyeliners and eyeshadow palettes, this brand has everything to complete a beauty enthusiast’s makeup wishlist,

Iconic products to try from Shiseido include:

Revital Essence Skin Glow Foundation SPF 30 ($56)

($56) Techno Satin Gel Lipstick ($28)

($28) Controlled Chaos Mascara Ink ($25)

($25) Full lash and eyebrow serum ($36)

4. Cezanne

The brand has been creating quality, innovative, and affordable beauty staples since 1964. They are a holy-grail staple for beauty rookies and pros alike who want two things: great skin and great makeup.

Their beauty formulas are pretty moisturizing and deliver a simple, natural makeup finish.

Best products to try:

Pearl Glow Highlight ($10.91)

($10.91) Watery Tint Lip ($10.20)

($10.20) UV Silk Cover powder SPF 50 PA++++ ($9.70)

($9.70) Drawing Double Eyelid Eyeliner ($9.49)

5. KATE Tokyo by Kanebo

Inspired by the unique, avant-garde aura of Tokyo, this brand’s makeup products are designed for modern, daring beauty enthusiasts. They feature on-trend, exciting makeup collections that evoke the energetic and eccentric spirit of the world capital of fashion and beauty.

Best products to try from this Japanese makeup brand:

The Base Zero Protecting Expert Tone-Up ($16)

($16) The Base Zero Real Cover Liquid Foundation ($17)

($17) Kate Lip Monster Soufflé Matte Lipstick ($16)

($16) 3D Produce Shadow ($16)

Thanks to the rise in popularity of Japanese cosmetics, these Japanese makeup brands and their best-selling items are easily accessible online through their official websites with the mentioned price tags or online stores like Nordstrom, Sephora, and YesStyle.

