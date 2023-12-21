Christmas 2023: 6 best makeup sets to gift women in your life

The best makeup sets make incredible Christmas gifts for the women in your life, whether they are newbies on their makeup journey or enthusiasts who want to try all the latest launches. Handy makeup sets can include eyeshadow pallets, lip kits, buildable blushes, eye pencils, and more.

Instead of trying to look for the single perfect gift, the incredible thing about the best makeup sets is they contain various gifts in one package. It takes away the frustration of gift shopping. It also makes opening gifts more fun and unpredictable for the recipient because it contains a selection of their favorite things.

One can shop Christmas 2023’s best beauty gifts any makeup lover would be obsessed with, from the best makeup sets to limited holiday collections from buzzworthy brands. Think Glossier, Kosas, Jones Road Beauty, and more.

Five-Minute Morning Collection, and 5 other best makeup sets to gift women in your life this Christmas

If you’re stuck with Christmas shopping for the cosmetic-obsessed women in your life, we have curated a list of the best makeup sets to indulge your favorite beauty enthusiast this holiday season.

Pick a holiday makeup set for a complete look or a collection of products you can customize with shades you think they will love.

1. Fresh-Faced Set by Glossier

Fresh-Faced Set (Image via Glossier)

It’s a great essentials kit for the no-makeup makeup look, featuring three of Glossier’s fan favorites for a simple, fresh-faced aesthetic.

Complete with a bottle of the Futuredew oil serum hybrid, the moisturizing Balm Dotcom, and the Boy Brow grooming pomade, this trio comes together for a fresh, glowy finish to every beauty regimen.

It’s available on Glossier’s website for $48.

2. The Clean Start Set Tinted Skincare by Kosas

The Clean Start Set: Tinted Skincare (image via Kosas)

The Clean Start Set Tinted Skincare collection by Kosas is among the best makeup sets for women who prefer natural makeup that’s also good for the skin.

This 3-piece set of everyday makeup essentials features a vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free skin-improving foundation with SPF 25, a brightening concealer/eye cream hybrid, and a setting powder.

It’s available on Kosas’ website for $96.

3. The 101 Set by Jones Road Beauty

The 101 Set (Image via Jones Road Beauty)

Jones Road Beauty bundled three of its best-sellers in a customizable package. It includes two face pencils in shades of your choice, a miracle balm in a shade of your choice, and an inky black mascara.

The color corrector face pencil covers redness and dark circles while the miracle balm is a blush, highlighter, and a bronzer in one. This bundle is one of the best makeup sets for any makeup minimalist.

It’s available on Jones Road’s website for $96.90.

4. Kate Moss Glam Rock Stocking by Charlotte Tilbury

Kate Moss Glam Rock Stocking (Image via Charlotte Tilbury)

For the makeup lover on your list, this festive gift stocking is guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser. It’s a collection of products inspired by the supermodel herself, Kate Moss.

The kit includes a neutral and eye-popping 9-pan eyeshadow Beautyverse palette, luminous Beauty Light Wand beauty highlighter, and travel-sized Pillow Talk matte lipstick, packed in Charlotte Tilbury’s holiday stocking.

It’s available on Charlotte Tilbury’s website for $168.

5. Five-Minute Morning Collection by Merit

Five-Minute Morning Collection (Image via Merit)

This makeup set from Merit is filled with stripped-down essentials for a quick full makeup routine. Complete with a perfecting complexion stick, cheek color, tinted lip oil, blending brush, highlighting balm, mascara, and brow pomade, it has everything one needs to get ready in five minutes.

It’s one of the best makeup gift sets for women who are always on the go or are fans of the minimalist makeup aesthetic.

It’s available on Merit’s website for $176.

6. Let It Snow Globes 3-Piece Palette by Too Faced

Let It Snow Globes Palette (Image via Too Faced)

Complete with the most wonderful shades of the year, this limited-edition festive makeup bundle contains three of the brand’s breakaway palettes that include scented eye and face products.

This set includes holiday-inspired palettes that bring the taste of Christmas into your makeup routine with shades like Sleigh Bells, Gingersnapped, Sugar Streusel, and more. According to their official website, these palettes smell as good as they look.

It’s available on Too Faced’s website for $27.

The best makeup sets curated above make it easy to snag a present that every cosmetic fanatic would like and appreciate. Grab these beauty gifts for the special women in your life this holiday season.