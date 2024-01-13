7 best Korean BB creams for a no-makeup look

The best Korean BB creams are hero products for anyone who wants to achieve a flawless no-makeup look. A foundation alternative, BB creams are multi-purpose products that even out the skin, conceal small blemishes, and visibly blur imperfections while still providing hydration, nourishment, and sun protection to the skin.

As a skincare-centric product formulated to suit all skin types, BB creams, beauty balms, or blemish balms are a staple in K-beauty. More than being a go-to by many big-name stars in Korean dramas and movies for flawless and glowing skin, the best Korean BB creams are a sensation for their beneficial ingredients—antioxidants, nutrient-rich plant extract, and UV protection.

7 best Korean BB creams for a natural finish

1. Mizon Snail Repair Intensive BB Cream

A high-coverage cosmetic with skincare benefits, the Snail Repair Intensive BB Cream hides blemishes and evens out skin tone. Enriched with snail mucin extract, it brings moisture to the skin, reduces fine lines, and visibly brightens the skin.

In addition, it provides broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection in a soft, buildable texture, leaving the skin protected without a sticky or oily finish. It is available on YesStyle for $14.

2. Dr. Jart+ Premium BB Tinted Moisturizer

Designed for skincare minimalists, the Premium BB Tinted Moisturizer by Dr. Jart+ has everything one needs for a flawless no-makeup look in one tube.

A multi-tasking product infused with glycerine, niacinamide, and SPF 40, it conceals imperfections, hydrates parched skin, and protects from sun damage while giving the skin a natural glowy finish. It retails for $46 on the official website.

3. Purito Cica Clearing BB Cream

Purito Cica Clearing BB Cream is formulated for beauty enthusiasts desiring the best Korean BB creams for a soft, dewy, no-makeup look without irritating the skin. Enriched with Centella Asiatica Extract and Panthenol, it is both calming and hydrating in a blendable, buildable texture that leaves the skin with a velvety glow.

Additional ingredients like niacinamide and tocopherol ensure the skin is radiant and protected from environmental stressors. It is available on the official website for $12.

4. Missha Perfect Cover BB Cream

An all-in-one beauty product, Missha Perfect Cover BB Cream is one easy step to getting a glowy, no-makeup look. The lightweight texture offers medium to high coverage.

In addition, key ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, ceramide, rosemary leaf extract, and chamomile flower extract are added to soothe and hydrate the skin, leaving it soft and supple. It retails for $16.80 on the official website.

5. EverGlam K-Beauty Skin Perfector BB Cream

Expand Tweet

A skincare and makeup hybrid, EverGlam K-Beauty Skin Perfector BB Cream is formulated for anyone desiring the best Korean BB creams to enhance their skin complexion inside and out. As a multi-tasking product, it works as a moisturizer, skin tone enhancer, concealer, and sunscreen all in one.

Enriched with skin-friendly botanical extracts and formulated with a soft, non-oily texture, oily and sensitive skin types can consider this product. It is available on the official website for $28.

6. Erborian BB Cream Velvet Matte Beauty Balm

Lightweight, buildable, and breathable, the Erborian BB Cream provides medium coverage with a flawless, velvety matte finish. Enriched with ginseng extract, one can get restorative skincare benefits from it. In addition, the presence of licorice and ginger provides skin-smoothing effects, while titanium dioxide offers sun protection.

Available in four shades, one can get the best Korean BB creams on the official website for $25.

7. The Face Shop Magic Cover BB Cream

A tinted BB cream that seamlessly covers blemishes, skin pigments, and imperfections with a soft, dewy texture that leaves the skin with a flawless complexion.

In addition, it provides brightening benefits, wrinkle care, and SPF20 protection, preserving the skin’s natural beauty. It is available on Amazon for $23.

These are the best Korean BB creams to achieve a flawless, no-makeup look. Their formulations may differ, but these BB creams offer a light, buildable consistency for medium to full coverage. They also come with the great perks of multi-tasking products, which are best for skincare enthusiasts who want to streamline their skincare routines.