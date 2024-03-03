5 Best Sydney Sweeney fashion moments of 2024

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney shares an assortment of fashion moments that inspire style enthusiasts. Her fashion preferences have evolved since 2022, making her a global fashion icon.

Sydney is spotted in different ensembles, from glamorous gowns to activewear, while the stylist Molly Dickson adds extra allure to every outfit. Though she is a staple Gen Z fashion icon, Sydney also incorporates Y2K fashion well.

Her public appearances have recently made her a buzzword in the fashion world. From movie premieres to red carpets, Sydney displays her diverse fashion choices, inspiring vogue enthusiasts to follow them. Some of Sydney's best fashion moments are discussed in more detail below.

5 Best fashion moments of Sydney Sweeney

1) A movie premiere in Los Angeles

Sydney Sweeney stunned with her amazing outfit and style statement at the Madam Web premiere in Los Angeles. The actress shared a red carpet look with her costars, Dakota Johnson and Julia Carpenter, in a corset dress, exuding elegance.

She wore the Oscar De La Renta dress, structured in a corset style. The dress was the blending of nude shades, while the black web overlays added a voguish appeal to the whole design. The black fringes at the bottom finished off the outfit.

For accessories, she chose an assortment of rings and gleaming earrings. With the subtle makeup, Sydney Sweeney has shared an amazing fashion moment.

2) Street-style fashion in denim

The 26-year-old actress recently shared another street-style fashion in a Givenchy ensemble, underscoring the Y2K fashion. The actress opted for the denim tuxedo in a collarless structure and paired it with matching boot-cut denim pants.

The washed denim jacket was adorned with a silver chain and button, structured in a loose-fitted design. The boot-cut denim pant was complemented by the pointy toe mule by Tony Bianco, designed in silver eyelets and bow.

She adopted the Givenchy Mini Antigona Handbag, embracing her overall appeal. The sleek black sunglasses completed her whole look.

3) At the Jimmy Fallon Show

At the Jimmy Fallon show, Sydney Sweeney embraced a Balmain dress, accented in white. The dress was structured in a corset design, underscoring the femininity. The strapless dress with a deep cut at the front exuded glamour, while the bottom portion was designed in flared structures, mirroring the umbrella shape.

On the white ensemble, the thick black border created the distraction, and she matched transparent black tights with it. She added thick silver hoop earrings as an accessory. She tied a sleek low bun while locks cascaded through her face. She also added dark brown lipstick and slender winged eyeliner to complete the look.

4) Anyone But You premier at Australia

Sydney Sweeney shared another gleaming red carpet moment at the Australia premiere of her latest movie, Anyone But You. For this look, Sydney Sweeney embraced the Miu Miu dress, designed with glittery embellishments.

The ensemble was accented in a grey hue, crafted with silver embellishments. With slender straps, the thick black center belt created the variation. The see-through bottom enhanced the glamour of the ensemble.

She kept the soft and subtle look with the dress, while the chignon hairstyle completed her look.

5) At the People's Choice Awards 2024

Sydney Sweeney stunned the fashion realm with her sporty red ensemble, exuding a bold outlook. She draped a body-hugging custom Monet dress, structured in a criss-cross at the back.

With the halter neckline, the red dress had a slit at the back, while the deep plunging cut at the front enhanced the boldness. Sydney Sweeney added cherry red strappy heels to align with the red ensemble.

She embraced the smokey eyes with dark liners and subtle makeup for this look. Her blonde tresses elegantly complimented her look.

Apart from these looks, Sydney Sweeney also shared several street-style looks. She was draped with a baby-pink ensemble for an ad shoot, exuding a fresh, feminine look. The dress was structured with a high neck design, while the see-through skirt made her knee-high boot visible. In another look, the brown leather jacket showcased her diverse preferences in fashion.