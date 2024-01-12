Miu Miu Upcycled Collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Miu Miu presented another upcycled collection in 2024, offering an array of fashion elements. The brand's fourth upcycled collection includes leather bags, hair accessories, denim pants, bralettes, and so on. This fresh collection incorporates the idea of re-using the fabrics as much as possible, accompanied by an assortment of floral embellishments.

This upcycled collection embodies the essence of pre-20s denim clothing, providing a touch of vintage allure with a modern tweak. The collections, priced from $515 to $10,600, are available at the Miu Miu store.

Miu Miu portrays the unconventional spirit of Miunicca Prada, contributing to the fashion elements since 1993. Being one of the best refined feminine brands, Miu Miu exhibits the amalgamation of the ambitious spirit of the brand and its functional flairs.

Miu Miu Upcycled collection underscores more reused fabrics on vintage clothes

The Milan-based brand unveiled its fourth upcycled collection, holding on to its fashion sustainability. The brand initiated the upcycled project in 2020, intending to launch the collection in its vintage form after the rework. That year, the brand launched a collection of eighty vintage dresses, exuding the brand's creative legacy.

The next year, the brand teamed up with Levis, showcasing the corporation on vintage denim clothing. The Fall/Winter 2022 collection featured another upcycled collection consisting of leather jackets. This year, however, the brand underscored the vintage denim material and the patchwork on the leather bag.

Regarding the Upcycled Collection, the brand says,

"For 10 years I dressed in vintage. I often asked myself why I liked it so much, and I think it is the history. Each dress represents a person, a piece of a life. For me, the past always had incredible value because anything you learn comes from there."

It further says,

"The fourth limited edition of Miu Miu Upcycled was born from Miu Miu's passion for conscious fashion and circular design practice and from the idea of giving new life to vintage garments, bags and accessories by rethinking and re-fashioning them."

It continues,

"Thus, a connection is established between the story of the people who have worn them in the past and those who are adding them to their wardrobe today, creating a link between past, present and future."

The 2024 upcycled collection is distinctive in a way, as the brand introduces the leather bags in the upcycled series for the first time. The collection features actor Ever Anderson and model Huijia Chen, showcasing elegance in upcycled fashion elements.

More details on the fourth edition of the Miu Miu Upcycled collection

The collection boasts denim material from global denim specialists, while the bag is made of scrap leather. A leather patchwork iteration on the Ivy bag, one of the best-selling from the brand, is a distinctive element of the collection. The leather bag, featured in cognac color, boasts hand-sewn patchwork.

The five-pocket denim pants, aligned with the baggy jeans trend, display patched pockets and a high-raised waist. Another vintage fashion element, the denim top, is crafted with a washed denim treatment and contrasting stitching.

The collection adds black floral embellishments to the trucker jacket, hair clip, trucker vest, shorts, baseball cap, and so on. Another patchwork leather bag, shaped like a rectangle, enhances the practicality, along with a double zipper pocket.

For this collection, the Milan-based brand collaborated with Aura Blockchain, through which one can get information about materials and others. The collection is live in the store and begins at $515.