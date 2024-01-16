Earth-toned makeup seems to be a new rage, with browns and nudes fast replacing the brighter reds, pinks, and oranges. Less is more with this new trend popularized by Khloe Kardashian and Alaya F, where they have been seen sporting makeup in brown and pink undertones.

Earth-toned makeup describes a palette of colors that are similar to nature and landscapes and inspired by the earth's natural colors. It encompasses browns, grays, greens, and other muted and warm shades. Earth-toned makeup works best on warm-toned skin and neutral tones.

Earth-toned makeup explained

Earth-tones are generally associated with being contemporary and inviting. They comprise different tones of browns and tans and richer colors containing some brown. On the whole, they tend to be more muted colors.

Muted tones of color (image via Freepik)

Glamor this year is not about rich red lipsticks or heavily kohled eyes. It’s something much more contemporary, and Charlize Theron rocked the look with her soft nude makeup and sun-kissed glow that accentuated her natural beauty. It’s not as simple as it sounds - it requires layering, shading, contouring, and highlighting.

Achieving the earthy look

Earth-toned makeup requires expertise and ironically quite a bit of makeup to achieve the minimalist look. Pati Dubroff, a makeup artist for Dior in Los Angeles, gave Naomi Watts that look.She had to line her lips repeatedly, apply several coats of lipstick, and finish it off with gloss to look like she had bare lips.

Applying earth-toned makeup must be handled cautiously, or it can go south quickly. Caramels, toffees, bronzes, and gold should first be tested on the hand as they can sometimes prove too pigmented.

Revival of the earthy look

What led earth-toned makeup to trend recently is the huge improvement in the quality of makeup. New formulas that give a luminous look to the skin have replaced glossy and glittery makeup that gave skin an unnatural sheen. There is a reasonable amount of premium quality highlighting products on makeup shelves.

Subtle earth toned makeup (Image via Freepik)

Add that to the fact that women take much better care of their skin today. Naturally, they would now want to show off their skin's luminosity rather than cover it with colors that detract from it. Hailey Bieber recently took center stage with dewy and luminous pink cheeks, while Dua Lipa went with heavy contouring, nude lips, and smoky eyes enhanced with mascara on her lashes.

Alaya F wowed the media with her earthy brown tones, as did Khloe Kardashian with her hazel-toned look. She flaunted an ombre-styled chocolate brown lipstick with an overlined lip, some highlighter on her nose, and a combination of contour and blush on her cheekbones. Kim Kardashian went with frosted eyes, perfectly lined nude lips, and soft matte skin.

The latest trend of earth colors is here to stay for a while, with celebrities donning this look at gala events. The earthy look may appear minimalist and simple, but it requires some skill, especially if you want to look clean. Do try out this look to bring out the dewy glow of your face and its natural luminosity.