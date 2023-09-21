What is Elevated Contouring? How to achieve Victoria Beckham's trending makeup technique 

One of the finest methods of easy face sculpting— contouring— has evolved into Elevated Contouring, all thanks to former "Spice Girls" member Victoria Beckham.

Some people may feel that the concept of contouring implies a deeply chiseled and desired complexion that is simply not appropriate for them. However, elevated contouring, a subtle yet effective approach to framing the face, must be tried before abandoning the contouring technique.

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to share a minimalist take on how to sculpt the face using makeup tools. She demonstrated a modernized method of applying contour with her own line of makeup, Victoria Beckham Beauty's Contour Stylus (£32.00).

How to ace Elevated Contouring like Victoria Beckham: Steps to get the look explored

Victoria demonstrated that the trick to get the Elevated Contour look is to naturally enhance the face’s own structure rather than re-drawing it again and again. The contour pen that she showcases in her video has a small, narrow tip. It is a soft, creamy crayon designed to embrace the contours of the face and the pen creates a delicate definition unlike chubby bronzing sticks and powder palettes.

The main thing with this new contouring technique is to remember less is more. Follow the below-given steps for this subtle sculpting makeup trend:

Start with the nose and add a thin line down on each side.

Proceed to draw a little V over the end to create the illusion of a narrow silhouette with a turned-up tip.

To keep the look seamless, Victoria recommends that one blurs the lines into the skin using fingers.

The lines must be blended to the inner corners of the brows.

To add enhanced definition to the eyes, add a line of contour under the lower lash line and into the sockets.

Blend gently with a small, angled brush.

Victoria Beckham continued and revealed the trick to adding shape to her face by tracking two short lines on the cheeks with one on the cheekbone and one underneath it.

She buffs these lines with a firm angled brush. The ideal brush for this technique would be the MAC 170 Synthetic Round Slant Brush (£28.00) infused with soft and synthetic fibers.

infused with soft and synthetic fibers. To finish the look, Victoria repeats two short lines on the facial temples and blends them well down to the tops of the cheekbones, connecting the contour lines to one another.

Make sure to avoid any visible or harsh lines when blending.

The Contour Stylus that she uses for creating the Elevated Contouring look is a refined contour bullet that sculpts and subtly enhances the facial structure. Its thin crayon structure allows smooth sculpting of features with ease and precise application. Moreover, it is an ultra-creamy formulation designed to be worn with makeup or on bare skin.

The Contour Stylus is formulated with clean ingredients and available in four distinct yet flattering shades that suit all skin tones and undertones. The contour bullet doesn’t smudge or fade and lasts all day long giving one a Victoria Beckham-like Elevated Contour look.

With Victoria Beckham revealing the tricks and products to ace the Elevated Contour style, makeup enthusiasts can give it a try and come up with their own easy-to-use contouring techniques.