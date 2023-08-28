Where to get RéVive’s New Chin Contouring Mask? Everything about the product explored 

RéVive has launched a chin contouring mask that delivers a sculpted jawline in just twenty minutes. Neck-specific skincare products are constantly making headway in the market, given the global neck mask and cream arena is expected to grow by 8.5% by 2028.

The skincare brand is popular for formulating well-researched skincare products consisting of their scientifically formulated and proprietary BioRenewal Technology. The brand's BioRenewal Technology transforms and renews the skin, revealing a suppler and healthier version of the skin, treating it from the inside, out.

While RéVive has a Fermtiff Neck Renewal Cream with SPF 15 in its product range, this new launch is the result of immense research and innovation.

The skincare brand's new product for a sculpted jawline is called the Firmtiff Chin Contour Instant Tightening Peptide Mask formulated with hyaluronic acid, phyto collagen, natto gum, and much more.

The RéVive FirmTiff Chin Contour Instant Tightening Peptide Mask retails for $28 on the RéVive Skincare website.

Everything about the newly launched RéVive Fermitif Chin Contour Mask

Founder of RéVive skincare and board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Gregory Brown commented on the newly launched chin sculpting product stating:

“We are the first brand in the luxury skincare market to introduce a chin mask of this caliber—clinically proven to instantly lift skin.”

He continued:

“The high levels of advanced active ingredients formulated in this mask melt into the skin while you wear it, delivering a powerful blend of peptides and skin conditioners to improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, firmness, and texture over time.”

The mask is designed to be a standout, given the hydrogel material compresses skin near the chin to offer a de-puffing and tightening effect almost instantly.

The secret ingredient in all ReVive products is their patented Bio-Renewal technology that claims to keep the skin refreshed, youthful, and rejuvenated. The chin-firming mask consists of bio-firming peptides as well that increase skin elasticity. Some of the ingredients in this chin-firming mask include:

Contouring Peptide Complex: It is a blend of rejuvenating peptides that aim to make the skin firmer and younger by reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

It is a blend of rejuvenating peptides that aim to make the skin firmer and younger by reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Phyto Collagen Natto Gum: Improves skin’s moisture levels for an enhanced and soft texture

Improves skin’s moisture levels for an enhanced and soft texture Hyaluronic Acid: A favorite in the actives category, it is a magnet for moisture and reveals plump, hydrated skin

Explaining the product, Dr.Brown also states that active ingredients alone do not reduce the appearance of a double chin. Rather it is the active ingredients paired with a unique design that creates effective and visible results.

The mechanical component of the mask reduces swelling around the neck muscles and lymph nodes. Additionally, the peptides and active ingredients infused in the hydrogel material address signs of aging.

How to use the Fermitif Chin Contour Mask:

Owing to the hydrogel material, the mask will naturally stretch and fit the face, and the area around the jawline in a custom manner for each person.

All one has to do is take the mask out of the pack and peel off its adhesive. The mask consists of loops that are to be placed around the ears.

Wait for 20 to 30 minutes. The compression of the mask targets loose areas and offers visible tightening around the jawline

This $28 chin-firming mask offers an immediate de-puffing and slimming effect. The brand suggests it should be used once or twice a week for efficient results.