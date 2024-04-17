What is figure skater Tessa Virtue’s makeup routine?

Celebrated figure skater Tessa Virtue is known for winning the Olympic gold medal in 2010's Olympic Winter Games, alongside her partner Scott Moir. After winning nine Canadian titles and four world titles, the pair has gained the admiration of a large international fan base.

Apart from having an impressive figure skating career, Tessa Virtue's makeup looks have always generated praise from her fanbase. In one of her interviews with CBC dated 2018, Tessa stated that she is a makeup minimalist and mentioned —

"I always love rosy cheeks, so I am all about blush. My every day look would be mascara, blush and a little bit of lip balm."

In March 2020, Tessa Virtue launched a limited edition M.A.C lipstick, the marketing campaign of which also featured a video of Tessa showcasing her everyday makeup routine with M.A.C products.

Tessa Virtue's minimal makeup routine and top picks from M.A.C

At the start of the Instagram video, uploaded on Tessa's official Instagram profile, showcasing her minimal makeup routine, Tessa Virtue mentioned that she liked to keep her makeup light and fresh.

Tessa shared —

"I want my real skin to show through. So optimally it has a little bit of mascara, some blush, and a good poppy lip."

The M.A.C products that Tessa Virtue used in her everyday minimal makeup look include:

1) M.A.C Strobe Cream ($36):

Virtue started her makeup regime with the M.A.C strobe cream while stating —

"I'll start with some strobe cream, keep it I think glowy and moisturized."

The strobe cream is a glowing moisturizer that elevates the look of dull skin and supposedly imparts radiance with the presence of tiny particles. With a hydrating texture, the strobe cream is infused with green tea and potent botanicals.

2) M.A.C. PREP + PRIME FIX+ water mist ($33):

The next step and product in Tessa's minimal makeup regime was the Prime Fix+. She shares —

"I like to start and end my beauty routine, which is not that long, with this fix plus. It is a refreshing mist but it also at the end sets your makeup so it stays really perfectly. And it packs in some moisture so just feels nice."

The Prime Fix+ is a lightweight mist that revitalizes the skin and helps set the makeup. The dermatologist and opthalmologist-tested mist offers hydration and improves the quality of makeup wear for up to 12 hours.

3) M·A·C Studio Face and Body Foundation ($33):

It is a lightweight, hydrating foundation for the face and body which delivers sheer coverage with a satin finish. The figure skater revealed that the foundation was up to her liking. She shared

"This face and body foundation is an absolute dream. It's my favorite."

Tessa shared that she usually gives the foundation a good shake and loves to apply it with her fingers. M.A.C.'s face and body foundation comprises a unique emollient blend and offers stay-true color.

4) M.A.C Studio Fix 24-Hour Smooth Wear Concealer ($30):

Tessa Virtue proceeded to apply a small amount of the concealer under her eyes and on some redness she had on her cheeks and remarked:

"Depending on the day I might bust out my 24-hour concealer. It's great just to get a bit of extra coverage."

The concealer comes with a wand applicator and offers medium to full buildable coverage with a natural matte finish. The M.A.C concealer delivers all-day comfortable wear and is available in multiple shades.

5) Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation ($33):

The next product in Tessa's minimal makeup regime was M.A.C's studio fix powder plus foundation which controls shine and offers an ultra-matte finish. Tessa commented on the same, stating —

"Studio Fix powder, perhaps my favorite product of all time. Definitely necessary for me, especially when I'm getting interviewed post-performing, gives me some coverage."

She mentioned that the powder doesn't feel heavy and takes away the greasy shine off her face.

6) Extra Dimension Skinfinish in the shade Oh Darling! ($42):

In the video, Tessa mentioned that she feels she's very pale for blush and that she's frightened to use the same as a result of which she pinches her cheeks to get a flush of colour before performing. However, she favors the Oh Darling shade for highlighting and states —

"I'm new to the highlighting game with this Oh Darling! (It) is a cream finish so I can use my fingers and apply and unwind."

She joked about blowing on her fingers like a makeup brush and applying the highlighting blush to her cheeks so it catches the light. The M.A.C highlighter lasts up to ten hours and offers a sculpted, highlighting effect to the face.

7) M.A.C Single Eye Shadow in the Shade Shroom, Yogurt, and Wedge ($23):

Moving on to the eye makeup, Tessa Virtue mentioned that she wishes she was more adventurous with her eye makeup as there are only three shades she sticks to. She mentioned —

"What changes is how much of each I put on but mostly it's just the same three every single day."

Tessa proceeded to use shroom and yogurt for an even base and applied the brown wedge shade for dimension. She also applied M.A.C. eyeshadow in the shade of Blackberry. M.A.C.'s eyeshadows have a highly pigmented formula that delivers saturated color and non-creasing benefits. Additionally, the eyeshadows can be used wet as well as dry.

8) M.A.C Prep+ Prime Lip ($23) and M.A.C Satin Lipstick ($23):

After finishing her eye makeup with a liner and some mascara, Tessa proceeded to the lip makeup. She stated that her makeup's final steps are to prep and prime the lips.

"It forms such a nice base and smoother texture just to prep your lip for lipstick."

M.A.C's Prep+ Prime Lip is a color-free lipstick base that smoothes and refines the lips, offering the ideal base for lipstick application.

Tessa Virtue mentioned that she has a rotation of three M.A.C lipstick shades; Brave, Syrup, and Mehr. Brave is a pink-beige shade, Syrup is a blue-pink shade and Mehr is a mid-tone shade of mauve pink.

Tessa Virtue's minimal M.A.C. makeup regime is one of the most celebrated beauty brand collaborations with an athlete. Additionally, it allowed fans of the figure skater to get a peek into how she does her makeup for her appearances.

