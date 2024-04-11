5 beauty products that pro soccer player Julie Ertz swears by

Julie Ertz is known for honing two World Cup titles along with an Olympic bronze medal and two CONCACAF titles in addition to a decade-long history with the USWNT.

Apart from her accolades as a U.S. women's soccer champion and Olympian, sports fans and fans of Julie admired her ability to embrace femininity and athleticism together. Julie Ertz usually showcased her soccer skills on the pitch and appeared in stylish outfits with subtle makeup. She is also an advocate of self-care.

In an interview with Marie Claire in 2019, Julie Ertz shared her beauty staples. Fans of sportspersons often look out for such interviews as it gives them a peek into their favorite athlete's preferences.

Julie Ertz's top 5 beauty product picks

In her interview, Julie Ertz mentioned the importance of self-care and striking a balance between her mind and body. The now-retired pro soccer player stated:

"Throughout my career, I’ve learned the importance of taking care of myself. I always check-in and ask myself where I'm at mentally and physically."

Julie's top five beauty product picks comprise:

L'oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Washable Mascara ($11.99)

Too Faced Better Than S*x Volumizing Mascara ($29)

Maybelline Great Lash Washable Mascara ($8.49)

iT Cosmetics' CC+ Cream Full-Coverage Foundation with SPF 50+ ($47)

Jane Iredale Glow Time Pro BB Cream SPF 25 ($52)

1) L'oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Washable Mascara ($11.99):

The voluminous lash paradise mascara from L’Oreal Paris is a volumizing, lengthening, long-wear formula that is smudge-resistant, clump-resistant, and fragrance-free. It comes with a wavy, ultra-soft brush that delivers volume and length to the lashes to make them appear fuller-looking for up to 24 hours.

Additionally, the mascara is infused with floral oil to make the lashes feel conditioned and soft.

In the Marie Claire interview, Julie Ertz mentioned that she loves working out with makeup and mentioned:

"I’m a huge mascara girl. I think it’s so crazy how much of a difference it makes. Even when I go work out with my husband, I put mascara on just because I love to feel cute when I’m lifting weights.”

2) Too Faced Better Than S*x Volumizing Mascara ($29):

The Too Faced Better Than S*x volumizing mascara is the #1 mascara in America according to the brand. This mascara offers dramatic-looking, long lashes with a rich multidimensional effect.

It comprises film-forming polymers that curl and lock the lashes in place and peptides that condition the lashes. It is ophthalmologist-tested and is appropriate for contact lens wearers as well.

3) Maybelline Great Lash Washable Mascara ($8.49):

Julie mentioned that the Maybelline Great Lash Mascara is her last-minute pick, she stated:

"Sometimes when I need something last-minute I'll pick up Maybelline Great Lash Mascara—it's the first mascara my mom ever gave me."

Maybelline’s mascara comes with a small brush that offers more control and is ideal for buildable lash volume. It consists of a lash-doubling formula that lengthens and conditions the lashes to ace the everyday makeup look along with a hypoallergenic formula.

4) iT Cosmetics' CC+ Cream Full-Coverage Foundation with SPF 50+ ($47):

iT Cosmetics claims that their CC+ Cream full-coverage foundation is the #1 SPF foundation in America with a range of 22 shades offering full-coverage. The foundation has a hydrating, anti-ageing serum formula with the benefits of a broad spectrum SPF 50+ sunscreen.

Commenting on her love for CC creams, Julie Ertz stated:

"With my skin, I have good days and bad days. It’s all about finding out what works best for me. If I wear heavy makeup throughout the day when I sweat, I notice that it clogs my pores. So, I’ve been really into CC creams lately instead."

5) Jane Iredale Glow Time Pro BB Cream SPF 25 ($52):

Jane Iredale’s BB cream is a weightless formula with a radiant satin finish and the benefit of broad spectrum SPF 25. The BB cream offers sun protection along with transfer-resistant, long-lasting coverage. It is water resistant for up to 40 minutes and is free of phthalates, synthetic fragrances, talc, and parabens.

In her interview with Marie Claire, commenting on using the CC and BB creams, Julie states:

"I get so many compliments. Even when I’m going for a light workout and know I’m going to sweat, or if I'm in humid clients, it still looks good."

Toward the end of her interview, Julie Ertz stated that she loves being a woman as it allows one to mix fashion, beauty, and sports. She mentioned that she feels the most like herself when wearing a tracksuit, and getting her hair and makeup done.

Julie announced her retirement from professional soccer in August 2023 after playing for over a decade.