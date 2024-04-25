7 Best Adidas shoes to try 

Adidas shoes are not only stylish but also very supportive and comfortable for a wide range of sports. This renowned brand has a range of sneakers suitable for any occasion, whether it's jogging or simply going about the day.

Choosing Adidas footwear means selecting a brand known for its exceptional designs and technology. It ensures performance and durability by utilizing premium materials such as Boost and Primeknit. Their shoe collection is known for its fashionable designs, making it ideal for both everyday wear and athletic activities.

This article reflects the writer's opinion. We may have missed out on a few names, please let us know in the comments.

7 Adidas shoes to add to your collection

Ahead, Sportskeeda has listed some of the most popular Adidas shoes of all time:

Adidas Stan Smith

Adidas Original Continental 80

Adidas Ultra Boost

Adidas NMD S1 MAHBS

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2

Adidas JOKER 2 SHOES

Adidas SUPERSTAR XLG SHOES

Read More: 10 best brands for men's formal shoes

1) Adidas Stan Smith

The Adidas Stan Smith Shoes are more than just shoes - they're a symbol of classic elegance. For over 50 years, these Adidas shoes, worn both formally and casually, have been a wardrobe staple.

They have recently been redesigned with a focus on sustainability, making them fashionable and environmentally friendly. An important step towards a more sustainable future is these sneakers, which are made of vegan leather and recycled polyester.

The timeless design and iconic appearance of these Adidas shoes demonstrate that style and sustainability can coexist. One can purchase them from the official website for $100.

2) Adidas Originals Continental 80

Adidas Originals Continental 80 (Image via Adidas)

The Continental 80 sneakers provide a nostalgic throwback with their retro design, which includes a distinct side stripe and a split rubber cupsole. These Adidas shoes are ideal for those who enjoy vintage looks while prioritizing comfort.

These sneakers, made of soft white leather, are both comfortable and stylish enough to wear every day. These shoes are available on Adidas' official site for $72.06.

3) Adidas Ultra Boost 7

Adidas Ultra Boost 7 (Image via Adidas)

The Adidas Ultra Boost 7 provides enhanced comfort and performance. It uses a Boost midsole, which offers superior cushioning and energy return. The upper has a breathable mesh material to allow maximum airflow.

This is beneficial to keep the feet cool and dry during intense workouts. One can avail of these Adidas Ultra Boost shoes for $136.92.

4) Adidas NMD S1 MAHBS

Adidas NMD S1 MAHBS (Image vua Adidas)

With a textile upper and a canvas shroud, the Adidas NMD S1 MAHBS provides a cozy, accommodating fit that only gets better with time. The asymmetrical details, thick rope laces, and striking color blocking that reach the heel make its design unorthodox and functional.

For optimal comfort, the shoe has TPU-encapsulated BOOST cushioning. One can purchase these Adidas shoes from the brand’s official website for $276.09.

5) Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 (Image via Adidas)

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 distinguishes itself from other shoes available on the market with its unique features. Its sleek, high-top silhouette gives it a distinctive appearance that blends comfort and style. Despite its unconventional appearance, this shoe offers the same level of comfort and support as other Adidas products.

Those with a keen sense of fashion may find the Yeezy Boost 750 V2 appealing. They are available for purchase on the brand's official website for $276.25.

6) Adidas JOKER 2 Shoes

Adidas JOKER 2 Shoes (Image via Adidas)

Adidas JOKER 2 Shoes have a forged mesh upper for a supportive fit. Moreover, they have a bounce cushioning midsole to boost comfort when people opt for workouts.

The continental rubber outsole offers excellent traction on different surfaces. It makes it the best fit for running, gym sessions, and other athletic activities. One can get these shoes from Adidas' official website for $93.6.

7) Adidas SUPERSTAR XLG Shoes

Adidas SUPERSTAR XLG SHOES (Image via Adidas)

The Adidas SUPERSTAR XLG Shoes have a classic design with modern updates. The shoes maintain the signature shell toe and leather upper. It has a durable rubber cupsole to provide enhanced stability and support, making it the perfect option for daily usage. These Adidas sneakers are priced at $144.12 and can be obtained from the brand's official website.

Adidas shoes are one of the best options for anyone wishing to combine durability, style, and comfort. Their vast selection of sneakers fits a broad range of requirements and events, from casual wear to rigorous training.