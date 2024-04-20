Workout shoes are made for strenuous physical exercise and, therefore, should be sturdy and possess qualities that protect the feet from injury. The right gym footwear makes workouts easier and provides cushioning for the wearer. Therefore, while choosing a pair, the quality of the shoe grip should also be considered, as less grip may cause the wearer to lose balance.

Flexible shoes and those with wider toe boxes provide arch and heel support. Bearing these in mind, the Sportskeeda team has carefully curated some of the best workout shoes for women available—they come recommended by gym experts and sneaker enthusiasts.

Disclaimer: The list below reflects the writer’s opinion only.

8 Best workout shoes for women in 2024

Nike Metcon 9 training shoes

Reebok Women's HIIT Tr 3.0 Cross Trainers

On Cloud 5 Running Shoes

Women's Nobull Outwork

Adidas Women's QT Racer 3.0 shoes

ASICS Women's Gel-Venture 9 Running shoes

APL Women's Streamline Sneaker

Brooks Women's Adrenaline GTS 23 Supportive Running shoe

1. Nike Metcon 9 training shoes

The Nike Metcon 9 training shoes (Image via Nordstrom)

The Nike Metcon 9 is made from textile and synthetic materials. Available in silver, ivory, and guava colorways, the shoes feature an airy mesh upper with an embossed Nike Swoosh on the side.

According to the brand's description of the product, the shoes provide stability, enhance streamlined comfort, and provide underfoot cushioning thanks to its dual-density foam. The heel HyperLift plate and a translucent rubber-wrapped sole reportedly keep the foot protected. The pair can be purchased for $112 on Nordstrom.

2. Reebok Women's HIIT Tr 3.0 Cross Trainer

The Reebok Women's HIIT Tr 3.0 Cross Trainer (Image via Amazon)

Available in three colorways—white, off-white, and brown—the Reebok women’s cross trainer is crafted from textile and rubber. The shoes feature a white upper with an embossed off-white design on the side, white midsoles, and brown rubber outsoles.

According to Reebok, the trainers are designed to support the high-intensity movements during interval training. The upper reportedly mixes stretchy mesh with non-stretch mesh for lateral support. The trainers’ decoupled rubber outsole with forefoot grooves supposedly offer flexibility and traction.

Those interested can purchase these workout shoes for $79.99 on Amazon.

3. On Cloud 5 Running Shoes

The On Cloud 5 Running Shoes (Image via Nordstrom)

According to the brand description, the On Cloud 5 features a technology that enhances running performance while keeping the feet comfortable. Crafted from recycled polyester, textile, and rubber materials, this pair of kicks comes in a black and white colorway.

The workout shoes feature black textile uppers, chunky white soles, and black knotted elastic lacing that makes them easy to wear. According to customer reviews, the shoe's antimicrobial fabric prevents it from having an odor, and its zero gravity foam cushions landing and impact. The shoes sell for $139.99 on Nordstrom.

4. Women's Nobull Outwork

The Women's Nobull Outwork (Image via Nobull)

These workout shoes are made from high-carbon rubber, SuperFabric, and Phylon material. They are dressed in black and feature a water-repellant coating, an outsole arch grip that makes them suitable for rope climbing, a perforated microsuede tongue, and reflective "N" branding.

The shoes are durable and indestructible, and their wider toe box improves stability and structure. Those interested can buy the shoes for $129 on the brand's online store.

5. Adidas Women's QT Racer 3.0 shoes

The Adidas Women's QT Racer 3.0 shoes (Image via Amazon)

According to the shoes' description on the brand's website, the Cloudfoam feature cushions each stride, making them one of the most comfortable shoes on this list.

These Adidas running shoes come in a low-top silhouette and are dressed in a black-and-white colorway. Crafted from synthetic materials, this pair features a Cloudfoam midsole, a white synthetic outsole, and a black synthetic upper.

The workout shoes sell for $41.12 on Amazon.

6. ASICS Women's Gel-Venture 9 Running shoes

The ASICS Women's Gel-Venture 9 Running shoes (Image via Amazon)

The ASICS women’s Gel-Venture 9 is Amazon's number one in women's trail running shoes. Crafted from mesh and rubber materials, this pair of shoes comes in a black and multicolor colorway.

According to expert reviews, the shoes's gel technology offers impact protection, the mesh upper provides feet breathability during exercises and the stacked height supports the arch. The shoes supposedly have AMPLIFOAM cushioning, which, according to the brand description, provides better cushioning.

The shoes are available on Amazon for $59.95.

7. APL Women's Streamline Sneakers

The APL Women's Streamline Sneakers (Image via Amazon)

These APL sneakers are crafted from TechLoom and rubber materials. According to the brand description, these workout shoes feature an APL FutureFoam midsole and lightweight two-piece rubber outsole with good traction.

The shoes are also engineered with AeroLux woven textile, which enhances breathability and ventilation, increases speed, and enhances ease of movement.

These workout shoes are sold for $179 on Amazon.

8. Brooks Women's Adrenaline GTS 23 Supportive Running shoes

The Brooks Women's Adrenaline GTS 23 Supportive Running shoes (Image via Amazon)

The Brooks women’s Adrenaline GTS 23 sneakers are crafted from mesh and rubber materials. This pair features DNA LOFT v2 midsole cushioning, an engineered mesh upper with a 3D fit print, and lace closure.

In addition, this pair of sneakers provides the necessary support for a smooth and reliable workout session. Interested buyers can purchase these workout shoes for $139.95 on Amazon.

These workout shoes provide support for the ankles and feet, laying good foundations for a proper workout.

