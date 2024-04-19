Adidas Rivalry 86 Low "Preloved Green" shoes: Features explored

Another makeover is preparing for the Adidas Rivalry 86 lineup, introducing the "Preloved Green" colorway. The sneaker has captured attention with its blend of minimalist style and practical functionality.

The Adidas Rivalry 86 sneakers feature suede and leather on the upper, establishing retro aesthetics. The gum sole further enhances its functionality. The introduction of a black hue brings a distinctive appearance to the shoe.

The shoe is scheduled to release on May 1, 2024, with a price tag of $120 on the brand's official website.

Features of Adidas Rivalry 86 low sneakers

Adidas Rivalry 86 low sneakers (Image via Adidas)

The Adidas Rivalry 86 shoe features a primary suede upper in a vintage green shade, enveloping the majority of the shoe. Green suede accents at the eye stay and mudguard add depth and texture to the design, complemented by contrasting black leather construction.

The description of this upcoming sneaker on the brand's website reads,

"These throwback adidas shoes reconnect you with the rebellious roots of '80s basketball style. Crafted from premium suede and leather, they fuse sport and street in a look that transcends eras. Their vintage design ignites nostalgia while a gum rubber outsole grips the present."

The description continues,

"Lace up and discover why these iconic kicks earned status with skaters and artists alike. It's the intersection of retro attitude and modern comfort."

The Adidas Rivalry 86 showcases a gum sole in a rich brown hue, providing excellent traction on hard courts with its engraved patterns. The iconic Adidas insignia is highlighted by the black leather triple stripes on the upper.

A black patch adorns the eyestay, distinguishing the tongue from the toe cap. The heel tab and sock liner are also finished in black. To add more functionality, the shoe incorporates perforations on the toe cap.

The tongue is rendered in bone white, etching the Adidas branding at the edge. The pristine white laces create distinction on the white tongue. Another notable feature of Rivalry 86 Low shoes is the small white patch at the midfoot.

More details about Adidas Rivalry 86 Low shoes

The Rivalry 86 pays homage to its classic aesthetics that made waves on the hard court upon its debut in 1986, in collaboration with contemporary NBA star Patrick Ewing. He used to play for the New York Knicks, and taking inspiration from its jersey color, the sneaker was tinted in white, orange, and blue hues.

This retro model is currently available at the Adidas store for $88. The upper of the sneaker is constructed of leather in white, while the royal blue color creates the distinction at the triple stripes at the lateral tab, the conjunction of eye stay, and the toe case. On the white outsole, the hints of royal blue color create a sense of poise overall. The minimal usage of the orange color can be seen in the heel tab and edges of the tongue. The NY logo is placed on the tongue.

Apart from this shoe, Adidas offers a range of Rivalry 86 sneakers to cater to various tastes and preferences. Among these options is the Rivalry 86 "Cloud White/Team Power Red 2" colorway, priced at $72. All these sneakers are crafted for men's feet, while women can obtain them in "sand" and "powder blue" colorways.

The Adidas Rivalry 86 "Preloved Green" colorway is set to hit the shelves on May 1, 2024, at 7 p.m. GMT. The sneakers will be exclusively available at Adidas for $120.

