Nike x Patta announces the launch of a collaborative running team collection

Another Nike x Patta collaboration is about to launch this April. Patta has been an old collaborative friend of Nike, garnering an assortment of capsule collections. The upcoming collaboration between the labels will introduce another capsule collection for the running team.

The upcoming launch will showcase a range of items, including leggings, a varsity jacket, tops, shorts, a running vest, and race suits. The collection will also feature the upgraded iteration of the Air Huarache sneakers as part of the capsule.

Previously, the labels collaborated with Barcelona for the launches of the football kit, offering football fanatics the themed apparel pieces and Air Max Plus. The Nike x Patta x FC Barcelona collection featured the limited edition of Air Max Plus, dressed in deep royal blue and noble red.

The upcoming running capsule collection of Nike x Patta will be launched on April 26, 2024, on the Patta website, while Nike will release the collection on May 2.

The running team collection of Nike x Patta: All we know

The Amsterdam-based brand opted for running apparel for the collaboration as it intended to celebrate the powerful bond between two labels where cultural disparities fade away. Also, the Nike x Patta capsule is another way to inspire runners of different ages, races, and cultures. The labels attempt to amalgamate performance apparel with lifestyle elements.

The press release introduced the line,

"The line embraces the distinctive attitudes of Nike and Patta, balancing an exploration of performance running with elevated lifestyle pieces while encouraging the next generation of runners to unlock their full potential and acknowledging those who laid the foundation for their pursuits. That speaks to the heart of the Patta Running Team’s mission: inspiring athletes with different backgrounds and ambitions to come together as a group; help each other over the finish line; see new places; and, most importantly, have fun."

Edson Sabajo, the co-founder of Patta, said in the press release,

"Patta Running Team was born from a desire to connect with like-minded individuals around the world through the universal language of running. It’s about discovering new places, forging new connections and embracing freedom. Running transcends borders. Because when you run, your mind and spirit are set free to think and dream."

The Nike x Patta running capsule introduces leggings crafted from lenticular three-color material. One standout piece from the collection is the varsity jacket, constructed with heavyweight wool and leather. Dressed in yellow and black, the varsity features white sleeves. The Nike branding is done on the back side with yellow wool. Apart from these, the collection comprises racing suits, vests, shorts, etc.

Another notable component of the collection is the Nike Air Huarache Hybrid, which combines the Air Huarache Plus upper with a Pegasus sole. This sneaker is designed with a bootie construction, featuring leather and mesh layers. The shoe's flexible enclosure is secured by a nylon webbing closure, a distinctive signature feature. The tongue incorporates "Patta Air" graphics, while the brand provides a Patta custom towel in the packaging.

The gold medalist from the Netherlands, Sifan Hassan, is the prominent face in the Nike x Patta campaign, where she posed with the co-founder of the label, Edson Sabajo.

The Patta and Nike collaboration for the running capsule collection features the Patta Panther graphics in the apparel set. It will be launched on April 26, 2024, at Patta.nl. In the SNKRS apps and other Nike retail stores, it will be launched on May 2. The price range is not available yet.

