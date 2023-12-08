10 best brands for men's formal shoes 

An outfit for a man isn't complete without formal shoes. Formal footwear offers a more elegant alternative to trainers that is appropriate for social gatherings and business meetings, lending an air of refinement.

Nowadays, the footwear industry is saturated with an array of formal boots, leaving people overwhelmed. Oxford boots can be a wise first option for men who are not used to wearing formal shoes. While dress boots or brogues are more suited for special occasions, derby boots are more practical for everyday wear.

It's crucial to assess multiple factors before selecting a brand. Prior inspection of the material is essential as it directly impacts durability, and paying attention to the size is equally important.

Some best brands for men's formal shoes

1) Timberland

In the realm of men's formal footwear, Timberland is one of the prime brands that offers a diverse range of shoes. The brand's exploration of various styles is aided by numerous collaborations with diverse designers, including Aime Leon Dore and numerous others. One of the brands' best-selling yields, Stormbucks Oxford, is made of polished leather and is waterproof. It costs $250.

2) Berluti

Berluti, a French company, has an extensive selection of leather boots. The brand promises to offer distinctive designs made of premium materials, and Alessandro Demesure formal shoes expertly support this claim. This specific shoe, which retails for $2560 at the Berluti store, is shaped after Demesure's last and features fashionable typefaces.

3) Tom Ford

Tom Ford, mostly renowned for its modern luxury fashion, garnered an array of formal boots for men. The brand offers a diverse range of loafers and a variety of formal boots with the slip-on features. The collection of loafers features suede, velvet, and rubber, contributing to the luxury of men's footwear. Sean Twisted Band Loafer punctuates sued material, obtainable for $1350 at the store.

4) Clarks

Clarks, an eminent shoemaker in the fashion realm, trots out a diverse range of desert boots. Caravan stands out as the best seller that blends the dainty aesthetics with a modern twist. Its transparent pebble rubber sole mirrors modish allure while the suede upper settles the retro mode, priced at $220.

5) Allen Edmonds

The veteran shoe maker, Allen Edmonds accumulates a cluster of formal boots for men. Undoubtedly, the brand has a constellation of dress boots, dripping the elegance with style. Strand Cap-toe Oxford Dress boots able to gain traction due to its appalling contour, available for $425.

6) Church

Men with penchant for formal boots must explore the shoe section of Chruch, a Prada owned brand. Among an assortment of different types of formal shoes for men, the Brogues are quite enticing. Carrol, a model from the Crown collection, showcases the sophistication with polished silhouette and enticing perforation design. It costs $2100.

7) Louis Vuitton

The luxury brand Louis Vuitton, well-known for its creativity and unmatchable designs, showcases a diverse queue of formal shoes. The exploration of the shoe section might be quite overwhelming as the brand has thick lugged sole boots along with the slender ones. The Minister Derby having the checker prints on the upper exudes sophistication while the Discovery Monk Strap mirrors sneakers structure is available for $1200.

8) Dr Martens

Formal shoes with casual appeal- an oxymoron itself but Dr Martens made it possible. The brand offers a huge collection of platform shoes that adopt the sophisticated appeal. Its 8053 leather shoe can be categorized in that, having a half-inch platform heel. It is obtainable at the store for $180.

9) Gucci

Loafers from Gucci are quite reputed in the formal footwear industry for men, exuding elegance. However, shoe enthusiasts can explore the lace-up shoe section where Gucci has accumulated an assortment of formal shoes including Oxford, Brogue, and others. Priced at $1190, the Monk Strap shoe has the appalling allure that entices people.

10) John Lobb

John Lobb exhibits a cluster of formal shoes for men, exploring different aspects of requisite and innovations. Phillip II, a best-selling from the brand, is meticulously crafted with perforation detailing with pointy edges. This classic Oxford shoe costs $2250.

Formal shoes are the timeless pieces in the shoe closet, providing premium material and a comfortable fit. Apart from these aforementioned shoes, individuals can explore Bode, Jones Bootmaker, Marks & Spencer, and others.