A-Cold-Wall X Timberland collaboration: Everything we know so far

Timberland and the British designer Samuel Ross bring the second installment of the A-Cold-Wall X Timberland collaboration in August. From the 'Future 76' initiative of the outdoor wear company, this latest collaboration brings a 6-inch stealth boot along with a low-top one.

On the occasion of the half-century of Timberland, the brand has started an initiative named ' Future 76' where six designers have teamed up with the brand for the reimagined catalog and the British designer Samuel Ross is one of them.

Through this new launch, the brand has recurred its first collaboration with Samuel Ross where another six-inch boot got a revelation. The tan-hued boot was dressed in nylon material with the co-branding hangtags and logo.

The latest collaboration is available in jet black with a zip closure and a 3-eye lag low-top boot. The collaboration might propel the clothing line into the future. The collection, however, will be available from August 29 on both the brand's website for $295.

In this second launch, it brings a stealth 6-inch boot in a jet-black tincture. Based on the regenerative leather, the upper has a covered look whereas the chunky outsole is constructed in a hefty stake sole. In place of laces, the boot has a cover, a side zipper underneath, and silver hardware that looks like an eye lag is added on the lateral sides.

The boot has been dressed in a minimalistic fashion where several whipped stitches created some panels on the upper. To make it more authentic, the British designer Samuel Ross added a tongue where he rejected the lace system. Keeping the two parts open, the designer added a short zip on the lateral part in a covered design.

The co-branding is available on the shoe in every minimalistic way where the Timberland logo is etched on the heel counter and outsole. The fashion label of Samuel Ross, A Cold Wall branding can be seen in the mudguard section. The boot is available for both men and women for $295.

The low-top boot comes in the Ripstop woven upper with a chunky outsole. The involvement of the Gore-Tex makes the shoe more durable and waterproof. The three eye lags stack sole creates the bold look of this shoe. It comes in navy blue shade which is available on the Timberland website for $250.

More details on A Cold Wall X Timberland

Timberland, the USA-based outwear manufacturer brand celebrates its 50th anniversary by recreating its classic yellow boot. The brand has also collaborated with six designers for the replenishment of their catalog and they are Christopher Raeburn, Nina Chanel Abney, Edison Chen, Humberto Leon, Humberto Leon, and Samuel Ross.

Regarding this collaboration, the British designer said in the press release,

“My earliest memories of Timberland go back some 20 years—to when I was a child traveling around the Caribbean, where my family is from, and seeing the brand’s influence on the culture. In places like Barbados and Saint Vincent there is a deep respect for heritage and ensuring the sanctity of craftsmanship. The opportunity to work on a project surrounding the anniversary of the 6-Inch boot immediately pulled a heartstring.”

However, the consumers of both brands can expect an apparel collection from the collaboration and this collection is now live on both websites for $250 and $295.