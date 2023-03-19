Adidas Football x Parley Boot Pack: Price, release date, and more explored

Adidas, a German sportswear giant, and its football sub-label is collaborating with the non-profit environmental organization Parley for the Oceans to launch a brand-new sustainable football boot pack. The German label announced the launch of collaborative collection via a press release on March 15, 2023.

It marks the German label's first football boot pack to be made with the Parley Ocean Plastic. The new pack features three new makeovers of the classic Football boots models of the Three Stripes label, i.e. Predator Accuracy, X Speedportal and Copa Pure.

The Three Stripes' label's Parley football boot pack was launched on the e-commerce site of Adidas, CONFIRMED app, and select retailers on March 15, 2023.

More about newly launched Adidas x Parley for the Oceans collaborative

The newly launched Adidas x Parley for the Oceans collaboration features the first football pack made to reduce plastic waste. (Image via Adidas)

In the current fashion scene, many brands are following the path of sustainability and turning around their brands' offerings for the greater good. The German sportswear giant is one of the best examples of fast fashion to be adopting sustainable ways of fashion.

Over the years, the Three Stripes label has invested more and more in researching great initiatives like Prime Blue, Prime Green, Vegan and Better Cotton.

The Three Stripes label is currently under hot water, when it comes to their sales of collaborative items. After severing the partnership with Kanye West's Yeezy, the brand is yet to fulfil the void, even though it has collaborated with multiple superstars and their labels like Pharell Williams's Humar Race, Beyonce's IVY PARK and Bad Bunny.

Now, the label is extending the catalog by partnering with Parley for the Oceans. The dynamic duo has prepared a football boot pack, which is constructed out of Parley Ocean Plastic. The Parley Ocean Plastic is reimagined plastic waste which was found on beaches, remote islands, coastal communities and shorelines to reduce ocean pollution. The site introduces the partnership between the duo:

"Continuing to deliver the best for the athlete on the pitch while striving to make a difference off of it, the footwear drop is the latest chapter of a journey started in 2015 when adidas first partnered with Parley for the Oceans and saw the opportunity to turn a problem into performance by integrating Parley Ocean Plastic."

The collection features a common makeover of the Predator Accuracy, Copa Pure, and XSpeedportal football boots. All three boots comes clad in a 'Cloud White / Grey Two / Preloved Blue' color scheme.

All three cleats feature elegant wave-patterned designs on the upper and collectively strengthen the German label's initiative to contributing to reducing plastic waste. All three cleat's uppers are constructed out of high-performance yarn, that contain at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic. The other 50% yarn is recycled polyester.

The X Speedportal features a stabilizing carbon heel lock and acceleration-boosting Speedframe outsole. The Copa cleats feature soft HybridTouch upper and FG outsole. Lastly, the Predator features a High Definition Grip rubber elements and a Power Facet.

The XSpeedportal and Predator Accuracy cleats retails for $260, and the Copa Pure cleats retail for $230. The pack can be availed on the Adidas website, starting March 15, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes