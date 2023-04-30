5 most expensive men's formal shoes 

In a man's world, shoe love is considered true love. So when it comes to men's style, the shoes on their feet are often assumed to be the first thing people notice.

A man's shoes play a significant role in his ensemble. So choosing the right shoes for men is crucial, whether they are trying for a formal appearance or want something comfy to wear all day.

Shoes significantly contribute to creating a favorable initial impression and men's shoe shopping is a serious business. Hence, most men choose to get themselves the most exquisite pair of shoes, even if they are sometimes on the priciest end.

Luxury footwear brands worldwide have been creating some of the best shoes for men, which are are a massive hit in the world of footwear.

Here is the list of the top five most expensive men's formal shoes.

Oxfords by Salvatore Ferragamo and four other most expensive shoes for men

1) Tom Ford's Custom Loafers ($2 Million)

The Tom Ford shoes were custom designed by Jason Arasheben.

You spent an astounding amount of money on these pairs of fancy footwear, which came to a total of $2 Million. It all comes down to the company's cutting-edge Norwegian approach when attempting to justify its heavy price tag.

This is how the brand explains the high cost of its products. The leather for this footwear, which is highly durable, was manufactured using the world's most expensive alligator skin. This ensured that the leather used was of the highest quality possible.

2) Testoni Shoes ($38,000)

These opulent footwear ensembles would set you back an incredible $38,000. It all comes down to the innovative Norwegian method this brand uses, which is the crux of the justification for the premium price tag attached to the product.

The footwear leather is exceptionally durable because of its construction using the world's most expensive alligator skin. The craftsmanship of Testoni is years ahead of its time, despite the fact that the company has been in business since 1929.

These shoes have exceptional water resistance, which is one of the primary reasons for their high price tag.

3) Louis Vuitton Manhattan Richelieu ($10,000)

It is believed that Louis Vuitton exemplifies the height of luxury within the realm of the fashion business. As a result, the final product of this brand is anticipated to have a great deal of finesse.

The fact that they were handcrafted and modeled after vintage styles is also a clear indicator. The price tag of $10,000 is justifiable due to the waxed alligator leather as well as the intricate stitch design and subtle perforation motif.

4) Loafers by Hermès ($3000)

It's almost certain that loafers will become one of the most versatile pieces in your collection of footwear. You can dress them down for the weekend by pairing them with jeans or a casual dress, or wear them to work or other formal situations where they will be appropriate.

Moreover, there is nothing better than a classic Hermès in your collection of footwear. If loafers are your favorite type of footwear, you should be good to go with this one.

The upper is made of calfskin, while the apron is made of matte niloticus crocodile leather. Both are pretty stylish. The pair also feature a metallic "H" detail, making them simple but full of surprises that have been painstakingly designed.

This classic Hermès is available for around $3000 or more at the official Hermès stores or the brand’s official site.

5) Oxfords by Salvatore Ferragamo ($2500)

Ferragamo is instantly associated with elegance, sophistication, and reliability. In the nine decades that have passed, the House of Ferragamo has had the honor of dressing some of the most prominent individuals in the world, including movie stars and royal family members.

This pair of footwear, made of dark brown alligator leather, will not only set you back a significant amount of money, but will also cause a stir in the fashion world whenever you go out wearing them. Men can pair them with a beige or caramel-colored suit to get the most out of them.

The royal pair of footwear is available for approximately $2500 at the official Ferragamo stores.

Are you interested in purchasing any of the most expensive shoes in the world that were listed above?

Even if they are beyond reach for most people, the amount of time, effort, expertise, and resources that went into their production make them an excellent investment for those who can purchase them.

