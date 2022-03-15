Who is Maximilian Davis? Brit designer appointed as Salvatore Ferragamo creative director

On March 14, 2022, Salvatore Ferragamo made the announcement of a change in the creative director position, which is now being appointed to Maximilian Davis.

Effective immediately from March 16, 2022, Maximilian will take over as the brand's creative director, replacing Paul Andrew, who quit the brand to design for his namesake brand.

The young British designer will ascend to the creative helm just after showcasing his Fall Winter 2022 collection at London Fashion Week under the umbrella of Fashion East.

Salvatore Ferragamo also appointed a new CEO in January 2022 by appointing Marco Gobetti to take the realms at the Italian fashion house.

More about Maximilian Davis

Maximilian Davis was born in Manchester and graduated from the London College of Fashion. He leans on his Trinidian-Jamaican origins and designs from a culturally-hybrid point of view with sharp elegance and bright colors.

In 2020, he founded his eponymous brand and immediately garnered international recognition, gaining the likes of A-list celebrities such as Dua Lipa, Rihanna, and Kim Kardashian.

Maximilian Davis learnt the art of sewing with the help of his grandmother and launched the label from his bedroom in Seven Sisters. Before launching his eponymous brand, Davis worked for Grace Wales Bonner, Asai, Mowalola, and Supriya Lele.

Maximilian Davis recently showed off his collection at London Fashion Week with Fashion East, where he offered sharp tailored pieces, sexy little dresses, nappa cropped jackets, and luxurious suede trench coats. The appointment of Salvatore Ferragamo marks a new chapter for Davis as well as the Florentine label.

The newly appointed CEO of label Marco Gobbetti commented upon Maximilian Davis' beginning on the label saying,

“I am delighted to welcome Maximilian at the House of Ferragamo. The clarity of his vision together with the level of execution and his powerful aesthetic make him one of the most brilliant talents of his generation. His work is defined by elegance, refined sensuality, and constant commitment to quality. Through his lens of contemporary sensibility, he will write a new, exciting chapter for this house built on a heritage of creativity, craftsmanship, sophistication, and outstanding human values.”

✍🏼: Tamison O’Connor

The Ferragamo label has taken a progressive step by hiring a young black creative representative in the fashion house. Davis was also deeply grateful for the position and expressed it in a press release made by the Ferragamo group saying,

“I am deeply honored to be joining Ferragamo, and grateful for the opportunity to build on the rich and profound heritage of the house. Ferragamo represents a dedication to timeless elegance and sophistication that I find incredibly inspiring. I’m looking forward to articulating my vision, elevated by the codes of Italian craftsmanship, quality and innovation.”

The British-Trinidadian designer also recently made his mark by becoming one of the semi-fianlists for the LVHM prize this year. He was one of the twenty chosen for the LVMH prize for young designers and walked away from the competition without participating ahead of the showroom opening in Paris.

Edited by Sabika