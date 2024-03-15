7 best popular book series to finish in March 2024

The bookish world is filled with myriad popular book series and in one lifetime, they should be finished. Finishing a book series might seem quite challenging as one needs to adjust the time along with his other chores.

March seems like a good time to initiate the habit by finishing one popular book series in one sitting. One can begin the habit by choosing the magical world of Harry Potter, one of the most celebrated book series.

People who love to read self-help books can adopt Chicken Soup and Soul, inspired by real stories. Also, the book realm is filled with fantasy, science fiction, and inspiring novels, and one can step into them as per their preferences.

Some of the popular book series of all time

It might seem quite overwhelming to choose a particular book series to finish in March so the Sportskeeda team has enlisted some of the best series so far. Below is the list.

Disclaimer: This is purely the writer's opinion. We might have missed a few titles, let us know your opinion.

Harry Potter

The Outlander

Chicken Soup For The Soul

Perry Mason's Book series

The Binti Trilogy

Goosebumps

The Lord of the Rings

1) Harry Potter by J.K. Rowling

Indulging in the Harry Potter novel, one of the popular book series, can be an effective way to enjoy March 2024. Penned by J.K. Rowling, this novel series comprises seven installments, depicting the journey of young wizard Harry Potter.

One of the compelling reasons to complete this popular book series is Rowling's distinctive storytelling prowess. It can transform the readers into the magical realm of wizardry with the fine details of the prose. The narrative unfolds on Harry Potter's eleventh birthday when he gets an acceptance letter to the prestigious Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, marking a life-altering event for him.

Throughout the seven volumes, this popular book series sums up the mesmerizing character development of Harry Potter and his friends, the slow revelation of the dark lord Voldemort, and the spellbinding craftsmanship of the wizardry world. With its immersive storytelling and imaginative depth, the Harry Potter series stands as a perennial favorite among readers.

Price: $158 (Amazon)

2) The Outlander by Diana Gabaldon

The Outlander, another popular book series, is penned by Diana Gabaldon, a captivating blend of time travel and romance. The novel is set in 1946 and revolves around Claire and her husband, Frank Randell.

Claire stumbled upon a mysterious stone during her second honeymoon, which dates back to the Bronze Age, setting the mysterious spirit of the novel. With its irresistible allure, this series appears to be an enticing one.

The novel is the blending of intricated historical detailing with compelling storytelling, accompanied by mesmerizing character development. Also, the portrayal of strong characters like Jamie Fraser, and Claire emerge as a compelling reason to finish this popular book series in March. However, the antagonists' portrayals in their strongest version created complexity and drama.

Price: $42 (Biblio.com)

3) Chicken Soup For The Soul by Jack Canfield, Mark Victor Hansen

Chicken Soup For The Soul was originally launched in 1983, standing out as a popular book series. Based on true stories, the book series caters to readers with self-help literature.

This popular book series is one of the best-selling books, selling over 500 million copies worldwide. The book series comprises around 321 titles (as per the 2023 update), catering to a diverse range of people in society. Starting from the teenage book to dog owners, the book series has garnered true stories from people. This series is a must-read for those seeking inspiration and guidance for a fulfilling life.

With its emphasis on human experiences, Chicken Soup for the Soul offers invaluable insights into living happily and healthily. The new book that will be launched in 2024 is Chicken Soup For Mothers & Daughters, written by Amy Newmark.

Price: Begins with $7 (Amazon)

4) Perry Mason Book series by Erle Stanley Gardener

Murder mysteries, intense thrills, and dark family drama aficionados must pick Perry Mason books, one of the popular book series that can be read in March 2024. The book comprises eighty-two novels, accompanied by four short stories.

This series kicks off with the book The Case of the Velvet Claws, a gripping tale of a spoilt woman named Eva Griffin. The author Erle Stanley Gardner published the first book in this popular book series in 1933, which continued for the next four decades.

The first book in the series offers a captivating plot of blackmailing, discarding the signature courtroom drama. In 1973, the last book from this popular series was published, named The Case of the Crying Swallow. Apart from these novels, the book series has a short story collection named The Case of Irate Witness.

Price: $5 (Amazon)

Read More: 7 Best Agatha Christie Books in 2024

5) The Binti Trilogy by Nnedi Okorafor

The Binti Trilogy, another popular book series to finish in March 2024, sums up the journey of a young girl from the Himba tribe. The author, Nnedi Okorafor, an American-Nigerian writer, won prestigious awards like Hugo and Nebula for this novella.

For aficionados of science fiction, this book series is a gem, offering the details of an imaginary planet. The young girl Binti, who got the acceptance letter from Oomza University on Earth, sets the base of the story. The narrative develops when she is set on a journey in a spaceship and is attacked by a jellyfish.

The novella finished in a good mode where Binti shows affection for Jellyfish like Medusae.

With its compelling storyline and rich character development, this popular book series has garnered widespread acclaim, captivating readers with its exploration of identity and growth.

Price: $14 (Amazon)

6) Goosebumps by R. L. Stine

Written by R.L.Stine, the Goosebumps comes under the celebrated book series category. The books are penned down to evoke thrills among children and teenagers while some adults love to consume this series, comprised of sixty-two installments.

Written in the period between 1992 and 1997, this book series is a blending of comedy and thrills without showcasing any violence. The adaptation of pop culture in the late 90s makes the book quite realistic, while the spooky fonts of Goosebumps and other illustrations by Tim Jacobus set the horror atmosphere in this book.

Price: $30 (for one series) ( Amazon)

7) The Lord of the Rings trilogy by J.R.R. Tolkien

Highly acclaimed American writer J.R.R. Tolkien portrayed the mesmerizing description in the Trilogy of The Lords of the Rings. Fifty years after its release, the book is equally popular among bookworms and has sold more than 150 million copies.

The book series is the sequel to The Hobbit, written by Allen and Unwin. As a modern novel, the book series has been criticized several times due to its description of the imaginary world. However, the book is highly preferred by fantasy aficionados who want to escape reality and step into an industry-free realm.

Price: $265 (Juniper Books)

Apart from these books, one can look into other book series like The Chronicles of Narnia, The Dark Tower, and A Song of Ice and Fire.