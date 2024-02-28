7 best-selling books of 2024

A bibliophile has their hands full with the best-selling books of 2024, along with the literary world witnessing an explosion of compelling and heart-wrenching stories. Right from nudging non-fiction and enthralling chronologies to thrilling mysteries and awe-inspiring memoirs, a bibliophile has their hands full with the best-selling books of 2024.

By sparking conversations and igniting imaginations, with the onset of 2024, the best-selling books have transported the hearts and minds of readers to new and exciting realms.

Uncovering each story's tapestry of tales, the best-selling books of 2024 resonate deeply with the readers and the audiences' psyche, leaving an undeniable mark on the literary zeitgeist.

The best-selling books of 2024: The top picks!

Taking a stoic decision on what to read next, an avid reader of books does not have a dearth of stories at hand. From page-turners to 'down-the-memory-lane' types, the best-selling books of 2024 cater to all tastes. Team Sportskeeda takes the initiative in curating the list of the best selling books in 2024, with the individual titles holding the enchanting power of enlightening and inspiring a reader's soul.

1) Acts of Forgiveness

Acts of Forgiveness by Maura Cheeks

A single mom and former journalist, Willie Revel left her promising career in New York City to help run her father’s stumbling construction company based in Philadelphia. After the first woman President of the United States of America announced the Forgiveness Act, granting a noble monetary grant of $175,000 to those Black families descended from the slave category, Willie had an earnest desire to apply for the same. Her motive was to uncover her roots and keep the notion of bankruptcy marring her parents' lives at bay!

However, fate had something else in store for Revel. With not all family members on board, the storyline of Maura Cheeks' Acts of Forgiveness is an emotional whirlwind read, personalizing the beauty of modern-day debate of togetherness.

Price: $27 (Amazon)

2) Family Family

Family Family by Laurie Frankel

This novel by Laurie Frankel is a dual-timeline saga, unfolding multiple aspects while tackling the complexities of contemporary families. Actor and adoptive mom by profession, India Allwood, in an exclusive interview about her latest Hollywood flick's shallow and inaccurate take on adoption.

Making the media go bizarre with this out-of-the-box plotline and protestors following suit, India finds herself drowning inside the muck of political grey mire. India's tween daughter, whom she gave birth to 16 years earlier, becomes her savior. She runs from pillar to post, trying to prove her mother is a legitimate and well-rounded societal figure.

Price: $ 26 (Amazon)

3) The Fortune Teller

The Fortune Teller by Rachel Kapelke-Dale

The female protagonist, Rosie Macalister, a member of the Yale equestrian team, finally finds her place among her affluent teammates in Rachel Kapelke-Dale's mysterious story, The Fortune Seller. Rosie, who is a junior-year returnee, discovers the new member's presence: Annelise, who is an elusive rider, with her recreation being reading tarot cards. It sounds eerie, but her readings turned out to be increasingly unnerving as the story unfolded.

One of the best-selling books of 2024, this novel, by Rachel, is a dark page-turner with an excellent storyline—a perfect amalgamation of strange deaths and racist warfare. A must-read falling under the best-selling books category, for most bibliophiles, it makes them love to hate and provides intriguing insights into the twistings of friendship.

Price: $29 (Amazon)

4) The Women

The Women by Kristin Hannah

In her novel, falling under the best-selling books category, The Women, Kristin Hannah shifts her focus as a writer to the Vietnam War zone, setting the story against the backdrop of this tumultuous period in history. Set in 1966, with the protagonist Frankie McGrath, a well-mannered nursing student in the tow, she idolizes her being associated with the Navy once her brother gets deployed for the same.

Belonging to a wealthy Californian family, Frankie later joined the U.S. Army Nurse Corps, with the motto of paying tribute to those courageous females who acted bravely during one of America's longest-running wars.

Price: $27 (Amazon)

5) The Morningside

The Morningside by Téa Obreht

The Morningside, a phenomenal saga by National Book Award finalist Téa Obreht, depicts the bond between a mother and daughter. Artfully crafted by the author of The Tiger's Wife, Téa, it experiments with the mature themes of myth and folklore, setting the same against the dystopian backdrop of a futuristic-flooded Manhattan city. It sounds strange, but the definitive concept of this dystopic novel delves deep into the lives of Tween Silvia and her mother as the victims of the erratic and unfortunate climatic calamity.

The mysterious web of events begins to take shape when Silvia's mother refuses to talk about their country of origin after moving into a dilapidated high-rise with Silvia's aunt, Ena. Later, with the discovery of an untouchable woman living in the building’s penthouse, Ena becomes smitten with her riddles while unraveling the mysterious past.

Price: $26 (Amazon)

6) James

James by Percival Everett

A modernist take on the iconic The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, Pulitzer Prize finalist Percival Everett takes a courageous leap into the world of imagination with James. Narrating the story from the point of view of the enslaved Jim, the plot line follows his and Huck’s adventurous trip down the Mississippi River, with the innate desire for his reunion with his family at heart.

As the time ticks, it reveals him to be a large-hearted erudite man, ready to dive into all proximities to just be reunited with his loved ones. Keeping Mark Twain’s original character in mind, a lover of books ought to ingest this lumpen comedy and thought-rousing update of Jim to the core from on of 2024's best-selling books.

Price: $25 (Amazon)

7) The Hunter

The Hunter by Tana French

Noted to be one of the upcoming crime novelists, Tana French's latest release, The Hunter, leaves no iota of disappointment among the readers. With a small Irish hamlet as the story's backdrop, it features the teen girl Trey, with a not-so-great family life, trying to find camaraderie in Lena, the next-door neighbor, and Cal, a one-time police official from Chicago.

After the return of Trey’s long-absent dad to town, who inconsistently brags about a money-making scheme while roping in the majority of the community, Trey resolves to end this nonsense. With its odd characters, soft snark, and propulsive story, this novel, falling under the category of 2024's best-selling books, makes an excellent antagonist for a book lover's spring-break beachfront read.

Price: $27 (Amazon)

With reading being more of a goal for a bibliophile this year, this list of the 7 best-selling books of 2024 is a great place to start. A book enthusiast can easily obtain a copy of these best-selling books from e-commerce sites such as Amazon or opt for the convenience of Kindle versions.