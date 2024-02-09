Is The Book of Clarence a comedy? Everything to know about the film

The Book of Clarence, helmed by writer and director Jeymes Samuel, was among one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The comedy-drama film set in Biblical times garnered the interest of audiences back in August 2023 when Sony dropped the first teaser of the movie. The two-minute teaser gave the audience a fair idea of what to expect and what not to expect.

The movie premiered on October 11, 2023, at the 67th BFI London Film Festival. On January 12, 2024, the movie received a theatrical release in the United States. Following this, The Book of Clarence received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. Currently, it has a 68% rating on the Tomatometer from the critics and an 80% rating from the audiences.

Disclaimer: The following article may consist of spoilers. Please read at your discretion.

In which genre does The Book of Clarence fall?

The Book of Clarence falls into the comedy-drama genre. The movie is set in Biblical times - 33 AD, to be precise, which makes it a period piece. However, it is not the typical period drama that we have come to expect.

The setting, the costumes, and the locations suggest that it is a drama. But the absurdity of some of the events and the characters' responses to them make it all in all a comedy film. Sony Pictures describes the movie and says:

"The Book of Clarence is a bold new take on the timeless Biblical-era epic. Streetwise but down-on-his-luck, Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield) is struggling to find a better life for his family, while fighting to free himself of debt. Captivated by the power and glory of the rising messiah and His apostles, he risks everything to carve his own path to a divine life, and ultimately discovers that the redemptive power of belief may be his only way out."

What makes the movie even more interesting is the usage of real-life characters and real-life events to tell a story that is highly fictionalised. The fictional bits of the movie are the ones that warrant the most laughs from the audience. Talking about the comedic timing of the movie, Steven Prokopy from Third Coast Review writes:

"When someone nailed to a cross delivers the line “Father forgive them, for they know not what they do,” to which someone else counters “God, kill all of these people,” I knew I was in the presence of greatness. Divine, indeed."

Tim Appelo from AARP Movies for Grownups shares a similar sentiment and writes:

"The tone wildly lurches from raucous comedy to serious engagement with the Jesus story, and most faith audiences will be offended. But some will see glints of wisdom between the flashes of satire."

Who stars in The Book of Clarence?

LaKeith Stanfield stars as Clarence in The Book of Clarence (Image via Getty)

The Jeymes Samuel project has an all-black star cast with LaKeith Stanfield paving the way for the others. LaKeith plays Clarence, a struggling man, who will go to extreme lengths to earn money. He is supported by other prominent actors such as Omar Sy, RJ Cyler, Anna Diop, David Oyelowo, Micheal Ward, Teyana Taylor, Caleb McLaughlin, and Eric Kofi-Abrefa.

James McAvoy plays a convincing Pontius Pilate, the fifth governor of the Roman province of Judaea, in The Book of Clarence. Benedict Cumberbatch appears in a surprising role as Benjamin in the movie. Throughout the movie, Cumberbatch's character appears multiple times on the screen. However, the purpose of his character is only known at a later point in the movie.

The Book of Clarence is currently playing in theatres in the US. If you are a resident of the US you can also rent or purchase the movie on streaming platforms such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, YouTube, and Microsoft.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE