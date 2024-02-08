Breaking Bad director contacted Jonathan Banks to be a part of Constellation (Exclusive)

From Breaking Bad to Better Call Saul, from Game of Thrones to The Walking Dead; Michelle MacLaren's career is the definition of illustrious. The Emmy-award winning director stepped behind the camera again for one of her most ambitious projects yet - Constellation on Apple TV+.

The series is set to premiere on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, with the first three episodes with a new episode dropping every Wednesday. The cast of Constellation includes names such as Noomi Rapace (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), James D'Arcy (Oppenheimer) and Will Catlett among other stars.

When MacLaren read the script for the show, she made a call to an old friend from her Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul days - Jonathan Banks. The director felt that the role of Henry was perfect for him. Much to her delight, not only did Banks agree to be a part of the show but, as one would expect, also delivered as an actor.

From Breaking Bad to Constellation, Jonathan Banks makes quite the leap as an actor

There are a few actors who capture the imagination of an entire generation the way that Jonathan Banks did in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. As Mike Ehrmantraut, he showed both his cold-blooded side and his more vulnerable nature, in a role that has become synonymous with him.

Michelle MacLaren, who was a big part of the Breaking Bad universe thought that Banks would do justice to the character of Henry in Apple TV+'s new psychological thriller

"It was exciting. When I read the script I thought Jonathan would really enjoy…I mean Mike’s such an iconic character. He’s so brilliant playing it. But this is very different." She said.

Several actors from the Breaking Bad cast have since gone on to do great things. Bob Odenkirk received critical acclaim for his role in Lucky Hank while Rhea Seehorn was a big part of the web-series - Cooper's Bar.

It seemed only natural that Banks too would find another role to make his own. MacLaren reached out to the veteran actor, who agreed to don the mantle of Henry.

"So I thought Jonathan would really appreciate it. And I reached out to him and I said I’m going to send you something and I think you’re going to like it. And he called us back the next day and said I’m in. So, it was exciting." MacLaren noted.

Constellation is a big departure from the drugs and violence of Breaking Bad, with its conspiracy theories, science-fiction themes and questions about the nature of the universe.

MacLaren says Banks was a great fit noting that he "always swings for the fences."

"He’s got wonderful energy on set. And he’s just a joy to work with." The director stated.

Stay tuned for SK POP's coverage of Constellation, the story of an astronaut who returns to Earth after an incident in space and finds that her world is different from what she remembers it to be. It's thrilling, it's engaging, it's mystifying in equal measure.

Constellation is set to be released on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

