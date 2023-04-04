In episode 3 of Lucky Hank, Meg, played by Sara Amini, has a terrible day. She finds her mother drunk and learns about a hiring freeze that's a massive hit for her professionally.

She then decides to get drunk with Lucky Hank himself, played by Bob Odenkirk. Things happen as they do when the spirits flow, and when Hank drops Meg home, she tries to seduce him in a drunken and vulnerable moment.

SK POP chatted with Sara Amini, the actress who plays Meg, and tried to break down the scene everyone is talking about.

Lucky Hank exclusive - Sara Amini believes that Meg always had a crush on Hank Devereaux Jr.

Meg never really had a father figure in her life and so her feelings for Hank were complicated. Amini explained:

"I think it was a combination of things. I think that she has always had a kind of crush on him. She grew up alongside him."

The Lucky Hank star continued:

"And I think that she always has had feelings somewhat for him. That are complicated because he’s older, he’s married, he’s her boss. She never quite understands who he is to her and it’s a battle of finding that out as the season goes on. What is my actual relationship to you. And she gets drunk you know."

The culmination of various factors, including finding her mother drunk, led to Meg getting drunk, and speaking about the scene, Amini explained:

"And she releases her tension in the same way that her mom does. It’s very self destructive in that regard and a little bit like generational trauma. You know."

She added:

"We’re watching her explore the same patterns that her mom has, you know. And I think that she was drunk. And she was with someone that she really trusts. She trusts Hank more than she trusts her own mom. And she lets her guard down with Hank in a way."

Those that have watched the episode are doubtless aware that Lucky Hank, played by Bob Odenkirk, star of Better Call Saul, rejects her advances. There's a whole backstory to that, as Amini explains:

"They don’t belong together. That dynamic isn’t going to work. He’s a married guy and loves his wife Lily. It’s complicated and maybe they’re growing apart a little bit. But that’s their marriage. And I think that if Meg and Hank would have had an affair it would have gotten very complicated."

In the final moments of Lucky Hank episode 3, when Bob Odenkirk's character returns home to his wife, he comes clean about exactly what happened. Amini was floored by the writing, and she admitted:

"He doesn’t want to become his father. He is so affected by his relationship with his dad and he knows that his dad was a cheater and all the affairs that he has and I think that in the moment, he’s like if I lie to her, if I lie to Lily, who’s to say that I won’t lie again? Then maybe it might be easier to have an affair with Meg if I can lie to Lily about it.' So the fact that he makes a conscious choice to tell the truth is kind of this beautiful break of generational trauma in a way."

