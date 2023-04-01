Lucky Hank is fast filling the Better Call Saul-sized void in the lives of AMC viewers. While Saul was an unpleasant man who put on a facade, Hank Devereaux Jr. is quite the opposite. Despite the misanthropy and borderline sociopathic behavior, there is something relatable and charming about the man.

The Lucky Hank universe is populated by many who dislike him, and then there is Meg. Played by Sara Amini, she feels a sense of kinship towards Hank and he, in turn, even expresses a sense of affection towards her. We spoke to the actress about working with Bob Odenkirk and her character's affinity for her mentor.

Much like the best in the world, Amini too was bowled over by the talents of the Better Call Saul star. Read on to find out about her experience of working with a man she dubs a 'genius'.

Bob Odenkirk created a collaborative and safe environment on the Lucky Hank set: Sara Amini

Sara Amini used the word 'frustrating' to describe Bob Odenkirk's incredible talent. She said:

"He's the best. I mean what’s so great and what’s so frustrating about Bob is that he has such natural charisma. And he’s so compelling on screen and on camera. He’s just gifted. He’s a genius. We all know him to be this brilliant…I mean Saul is one of the best character performances of all time. He’s so good."

However, what sets the Breaking Bad actor apart from the pack is the fact that he does not rest on his laurels and hones his craft every day, according to Amini. She elaborated:

"But then he also works so hard. He doesn’t rely on being naturally good. He’s such a hard worker."

She added:

"He shows up everyday and elevates everyone around him to want to do their best. And want to bring ideas to the table and really explore this story over the course of the first season. Because we’re all finding it. We’re finding out the rhythm of our show. We’re creating these character dynamics and stakes together."

Before joining the Lucky Hank cast, Amini worked on projects such as Modern Family and Veep. Odenkirk made the younger star feel like an equal on the Lucky Hank set, and she said that the legendary actor also fostered a spirit of collaboration on set.

She added that Odenkirk respected and welcomed her ideas and jokes and when she had ideas for her character, he would listen to those as well. According to Sara Amini, these things that were very valuable to her. She said that the Better Call Saul star never made her feel intimidated or scared to speak her mind about her character.

She added:

"He is so open in that regard. So it creates this environment where everybody wants to do their best and feels safe to do their best. You know?"

Amini stated why her character feels a connection with Hank, whereas much of Railton does not:

"They’ve known each other for a very long time. Maybe he even had a hand in her developing her view of the world. Maybe that is why she is like him, in a sense. Because he was this fatherly pseudo figure. Maybe she’s got the same sense of humor and the same kind of view as he does in a sense. And I think that they just have really great rapport, you know. They have good chemistry. They respect each other."

Lucky Hank has been critically acclaimed based on strong performances and a powerful cast. Catch episode 3 titled Escape at 9 PM ET/PT on Sunday, April 2, 2023, on AMC and AMC+.

