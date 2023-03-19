Who is Mireille Enos? Actress set to play Lily Devereaux in Lucky Hank

Mireille Enos, who has spent most of her acting career either being embroiled in assassin conspiracies or fighting zombies, is all set to take up the role in Lucky Hank, AMC's latest drama, which also stars Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk.

This also marks the return of Odenkirk to AMC, where he already worked in the acclaimed Breaking Bad and its spinoff, Better Call Saul, where Odenkirk was the lead.

Lucky Hank will premiere on AMC on March 19, 2023, and will follow a high school English teacher who lands in trouble after he bluntly tells a writing student he’s not the next Geoffrey Chaucer. Mireille Enos will play the role of Bob Odenkirk's wife and the school's principal. The synopsis for the series reads:

"William Henry "Hank" Devereaux, Jr., the unlikely English department chairman at the badly underfunded Railton College in the Pennsylvania rust belt, is coping with a midlife crisis. Just as Hank's life begins to unravel, his wife, Lily, also begins to question the path she is on as the vice principal of the local high school, and the choices she has made."

Mireille Enos recently revealed that she was happy to play a different type of role and connect with it.

Who is Mireille Enos and what role is she playing in Lucky Hank?

Born in September 1975, Mireille Enos is an American actress who has been in the profession for a very long time. Belonging to a mixed family heritage, she moved to Houston, Texas, when she was five. She was interested in acting from a very young age and attended the High School for the Performing and Visual Arts.

Mireille Enos soon followed it up by studying theater at Brigham Young University, after which she made her debut in the television film Without Consent (1994). Her feature film debut was a small role in Someone Like You (2001). Enos soon started getting bigger roles and ultimately ended up appearing in very popular films like Dark Was the Night, The Captive, The Lie, and Sabotage. She also left her mark in the television world with shows like The Killing, Hanna, and Good Omen.

In Lucky Hank, Enos will play the role of Lily, a local high school principal in the middle of a crisis after her husband did something controversial. She spoke about her character to TheWrap, saying:

"I wanted to tell a really human story, something relatable and something with a little bit of uplift and hope and humor. You know, just have a laugh,...I’ve been looking for something a little more relatable and human and maybe even funny and that took some time to find. And then the script just showed up in my inbox.

She further added:

You know, AMC obviously is dear to my heart and is incredible. And Aaron Zelman, one of the writers, also wrote on “The Killing.” So there were a lot of points of connection. I read it right away, and fell in love with it instantly and said, “Yes, please.”"

She also praised Bob Odenkirk in the same interview.

Catch her and Bon Odenkirk in action on March 19, 2023, with Lucky Hank on AMC.

