Sony Pictures horror movie Tarot trailer release: 3 key takeaways

Sony Pictures has finally unveiled a brand-new trailer for the upcoming horror movie, Tarot. The supernatural title by Spencer Cohen and Anna Halberg is set to hit theatres on May 10, 2024. The trailer for the film features a group of friends engaged in Tarot reading before they start dying in the most brutal way possible.

According to Sony Pictures, the synopsis for the film reads:

“When a group of friends recklessly violates the sacred rule of Tarot readings - never use someone else's deck - they unknowingly unleash an unspeakable evil trapped within the cursed cards. One by one, they come face to face with fate and end up in a race against death to escape the future foretold in their readings.”

Key takeaways from Adain Bradley-starrer Tarot trailer

1) The cards lead to supernatural occurrences

The trailer for the film opens with a group of teenagers engaged in Tarot reading as voices in the background say:

“Welcome to the circle. One more at the heart. With this final card, your meeting will start.”

As the group practices Tarot reading, the wind blows, hinting that someone has arrived. Jacob Batalon's character is seen visibly puzzled, as he wonders what is happening. From the title, the trailer, and the synopsis, it is clear that cards are responsible for this.

2) The group of teenagers violates important rules

In the next scene of the trailer, viewers see characters played by Avantika and Harriet Slater, observing the card reading. Slater, who plays Elise, is asked by her friend where she found the cards. The trailer then shows her entering a room with "Keep out" written on the door.

In the short clip, one of Elise's friends says that there is an unspoken rule when it comes to Tarot readings, which states that one should not use somebody else's cards. Responding to this, Elise says, "Who cares?" The next scene features the teenagers beginning their readings.

3) Entities from the cards come to life to hunt each character

In the trailer, one also hears voices saying, "Follow one rule to stay out of danger." However, the group of teenagers breaks the rule, which means they have to face the consequences. Different entities from cards then come to life to hunt each character one by one. One of the entities is revealed to be someone who looks like a jester.

The characters are then seen sitting in a car when an unknown individual approaches them and tells them to "run."

Ensemble cast

The supernatural horror film is helmed and written by Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg The title stars Harriet Slater, Jacob Batalon, and Avantika in leading roles. Adain Bradley, Humberly González, Alana Boden, Olwen Fouéré, Wolfgang Novogratz, and Larsen Thompson also appear in the film in supporting roles.

Scott Glassgold, Elysa Koplovitz Dutton, and Leslie Morgenstein serve as the producers.

The film is based on Nicholas Adams’ 1992 novel, Horrorscope, and was originally titled after the book. The upcoming movie is set to release theatrically on May 10, 2024.