Is Classroom of the Elite light novel over? Status explored

Catering to psychological thriller fanatics since May 2015, Classroom of the Elite has been one of the acclaimed series that has garnered a massive reception worldwide due to its intriguing plot. However, the very reason behind its skyrocketing success is how the author, Shougo Kinugasa, masterfully blends suspense, drama, and mystery.

This has kept fans engaged as they navigate a world where appearances can be deceiving. Its characters are enigmatic, with hidden depths that slowly surface, making the narrative even more enthralling. The series has successfully endeared itself to both its long-standing fans and newcomers.

Fans who may have been concerned about the original light novel series can now breathe a sigh of relief as the conclusion to Shougo Kinugasa’s magnum opus is still a long way off.

Disclaimer: This article contains major anime and light novel spoilers for the Classroom of the Elite series.

Classroom of the Elite light novel continues to unfold

The first novel series of Classroom of the Elite began serialization under Media Factory’s MF Bunko J imprint on May 25, 2015, and ended its run with fourteen volumes on September 25, 2019, leaving fans with a sense of melancholy as they believed the light novel had reached its end.

However, to the delight of fans, Shougo Kinugas announced Classroom of the Elite: Year 2, a sequel to the original series.

Year 2 of the light novel also started publishing under Media Factory’s MF Bunko J imprint on January 24, 2020, just three months after the first installment ended its run. The light novel recently dropped volume 10 for Year 2, overall 27th volume of Classroom of the Elite on October 25, 2023.

Given the synopsis of the 10th volume of Year 2, the light novel is far from over, as there are many battles to come for the students of Advanced Nurturing High School. A brief synopsis of Year 2’s volume 10 by Media Factory’s MF Bunko reads:

"With winter break being over, the third semester in Advanced Nurturing High School has begun. Right away, the ‘Survival and Dropout Special Exam’ was announced. It's a battle of both offensive and defensive, in which all four classes challenge other competing classes in different genres of topics. Moreover, everyone but the first place has their class points reduced, making it truly a battle of survival."

Classroom of the Elite plot summary

Classroom of the Elite is set in modern-day Tokyo, centering on Advanced Nurturing High School, a state-of-the-art institution established by the Japanese government to educate and foster the younger generation who will support the country’s future.

On the surface, the institution will indeed be a paradise for outsiders, but in reality, it falls far short of that ideal image.

The school operates on a cutthroat competitive system, with four classes ranging from A to D, ranked according to merit. Students of each class enjoy varying degrees of preferential treatment, with Class A receiving the most favorable conditions while Class D receives the least.

The story follows Kiyotaka Ayanokouji, a prodigy hailing from a secret institution called the "White Room," where he was conditioned to possess unrivaled intelligence and incredible physical ability, making him a superior specimen of humankind.

However, despite his prowess, he enrolls himself in Class D. After befriending a few of his peers for his own advantage, Kiyotaka makes his move toward his academic life.

