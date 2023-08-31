Classroom of the Elite season 3: Release window, where to watch, cast, plot, and more

Initially slated for a 2023 release, Classroom of the Elite season 3 was rescheduled to 2024, as indicated by the announcement on the cover of the light novel’ 2nd Year Volume 9.5, which reads, “Classroom of the Elite season 3 will start airing in 2024.”

As one of the most eagerly awaited sequels, dedicated fans have been eagerly anticipating what lies ahead for Ayanokouji and the challenges he will encounter next.

The first two seasons of the anime were adapted to Volume 7.5 from the original light novel of Shogo Kinugasa, comprising 44 chapters. The third season is anticipated to cover the remaining five chapters from Volume 8 to Volume 11.5, concluding the 1st Year period in the series. Follow along with this article to learn more about the anime’s third installment.

Classroom of the Elite season 3 potential release date and streaming platforms

When will the third season be released

As revealed on the cover of 2nd Year Volume 9.5, Classroom of the Elite season 3 is confirmed to be released in the winter of 2024. Given the hype, the production house, Studio Lerche, won’t be delaying the series anymore, so fans can anticipate the third installment to be released in early January 2024.

Season 1 of the anime was slated for a 12-episode run, premiered on July 12, 2017, and concluded on September 27. The subsequent season, listed for 13 episodes, adhered to the same schedule, debuted on July 4, 2022, and ended its run on September 26.

However, as Classroom of the Elite faced an unanticipated delay until 2024, it missed achieving a third consecutive release within its established pattern. Like the previous two seasons, Classroom of the Elite season 3 will be streamed exclusively worldwide on Crunchyroll in both English subbed and dub versions.

Muse Aisa’s niche YouTube channel, Muse Communication, will potentially make available the latest episodes of the third season for fans in Southeast Asia.

About the anime

Written by Shogo Inugasa and illustrated by Shunsaku Tomose, Classroom of the Elite light novel was published on May 25, 2015, under Media Factory’s MF Bunko J imprint. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the series for English release. Eventually, the series received a manga adaptation by Yuyu Ichino in the same publication’s Monthly Comic Alive magazine on January 27, 2016.

After receiving an anime adaptation by Studio Lerche, Crunchyroll became the only streaming platform to include the series in its massive library. The synopsis by the streaming giant for Classroom of the Elite reads as follows:

Kiyotaka Ayanokoji has just enrolled at Tokyo Koudo Ikusei Senior High School, where it's said that 100% of students go on to college or find employment. But he ends up in Class 1-D, which is full of all the school's problem children.

It continues:

What's more, every month, the school awards students points with a cash value of 100,000 yen, and the classes employ a laissez-faire policy in which talking, sleeping, and even sabotage are permitted during class. One month later, Ayanokoji, Horikita, and the students of Class D learn the truth of the system in place within their school...

The official cast members for Classroom of the Elite season 3

Here’s a list of all the main cast who will be returning to voice Classroom of the Elite season 3:

Kiyotaka Ayanokōji - Shōya Chiba

Suzune Horikita - Akari Kitō

Kei Karuizawa - Ayana Taketatsu

Kakeru Ryūen - Masaaki Mizunaka

Kikyō Kushida - Yurika Kubo

Arisu Sakayanagi - Rina Hidaka

It can be presumed that all of the previous cast members will be reprising their roles in season 3 because no one has been replaced thus far and each voice actor has successfully portrayed their respective characters. More details, including the theme songs, new characters, and their cast, will be revealed soon.

