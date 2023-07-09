Classroom of the Elite season 3: What to expect from the next installment

Like every other most-awaited sequel releasing in 2023, Classroom of the Elite season 3 was also one of the highly anticipated shows that was supposed to air this year. However, to the disappointment of many fans, Studio Lerche unexpectedly announced a further delay of the sequel to an unanticipated date in 2024, leaving the reasons behind this decision unbeknownst.

As fans were aware of the major setback faced by Lerche in the previous season, it was speculated amidst the fandom that the studio might be diligently working on the animation, which could be one of the possibilities. However, the anxiousness that has kept Classroom of the Elite fans on the edge of their seats is the eagerness to learn what lies ahead for Kiyotaka.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Classroom of the Elite anime and light novel series.

Classroom of the Elite season 3 will finally break the silence on the White Room and who is Arisu Sakayanagi

Season 2 of Classroom of the Elite ended with a massive cliffhanger, leaving fans in suspense and anticipation regarding who Arisu Sakayanagi is and how she knows about the White Room. It would be surprising for anime-only fans to learn that Arisu knows about the secret establishment despite not being a part of it.

Arisu visited the White Room once with her father when Kiyotaka was still being experimented upon. Arisu found that Kiyotaka was beating everyone in chess, which made her draw her complete attention toward him. Kiyotaka’s outsmarting skills and genius immensely fascinated Arisu in such a way that she made a firm resolve to defeat Kiyotaka once and for all.

At the end of the first season’s finale, the cliffhanger saw Arisu meeting Ayanokouji at the school’s courtyard, where she called him a “false genius,” the ultimate specimen of the White Room. As Arisu innately believed that superior DNA always had the upper hand over the children from the facility, she proclaimed to bury him.

So, given how the second installment ended, Classroom of the Elite season 3 is expected to see Arisu Sakauyanagi as the primary antagonist and will explore more about her character. Additionally, after defeating Ryuuen, Ayanokouji has earned a new pawn, who would be a great addition to his arsenal.

Season 1 of Classroom of the Elite adapted Year One’s first three volumes of the original light novel series, comprising 20 chapters. The second season covered Volume 4 to Volume 7.5, which consisted of 24 chapters. Classroom of the Elite season 3 is expected to adapt the five remaining volumes from volume 8 to volume 11.5.

As Classroom of the Elite season 3 is anticipated to be the ultimate finale for Year One, it won’t be the end for the series, as the light novel is still on the run and has recently released volume 9.5 of Year Two.

As the final installment will adapt 32 chapters in total, which could be a hassle to adjust in a 12- or 13-episode run, fans can expect the sequel to be released in the format of two consecutive cours. More information about Classroom of the Elite season 3 will be revealed soon.

