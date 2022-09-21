Classroom of the Elite season 2 episode 13 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The previous episode of Classroom of the Elite season 2 proved that Kiyotaka Ayanokouji not only holds mastery in mind games but can also pin down people twice his size in a couple of seconds. As an apathetic person, Kiyotaka is devoid of emotions, which is why he can’t even experience the thrill of combat.

For Kiyotaka, defeating Ryuuen was more of a personal task than venting his frustration and anger. Episode 12 is stated to be one of the best episodes in season 2 so far, as the action sequence animated by Lerche won the hearts of millions of Classroom of the Elite around the world.

As episode 13 will be the finale of season 2, fans are getting impatient to learn about what the future holds for Kiyotaka. Continue reading to find out more details about the upcoming episode of Classroom of the Elite Season 2.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 12.

When can fans watch Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 13? Release schedule and more explored

Classroom of the Elite season 2 episode 13 will be released on September 26, 2022, at 9 pm JST on A-TX and other channels in Japan. Netflix has licensed Classroom of the Elite and is streaming both seasons 1 and 2, but only in a few selected territories.

Crunchyroll is also streaming both seasons in both subbed and dubbed versions. Fans in the Asian region can catch the latest episodes of the psychological-thriller series on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. The release time for episode 12 is listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Time: 6 am PDT

Central Time: 8 am CDT

Eastern Time: 9 am EDT

British Time: 2 pm BST

Indian Time: 5.30 pm IST

European Time: 2 pm CEST

Australian Time: 9.30 pm ACDT

Philippines Time: 8 pm PHT

What to expect from episode 13?

As episode 13 will be the finale for season 2, fans can expect a lot of things, starting with whether Ryuuen holds onto his grudge against Kiyotaka. Before his defeat, the former threatened the latter for their next face-off, making it clear that the dispute hadn’t ended yet. However, by looking at Ryuuen’s condition, it will take him a long time to even stand up on his feet.

Although Kiyotaka has successfully managed to save Karuizawa from Ryuuen and his followers, things aren’t sorted yet. However, he has already made a smart move of dealing with the aftermath by putting Manabe Horikita up for it in return for ascending Suzune to the Student Council President position.

It can be expected that Classroom of the Elite will impart a fitting end to the season, but on the other hand, fans might also consider bracing for a massive cliffhanger.

A brief recap of episode 12

Karuizawa didn’t want to sell out Kiyotaka, despite finding out through Ryuuen how he was using her. Kiyotaka was aware of the situation Karuizawa was in, as he got her email before she agreed to meet Ryuuen. The former approached Chibashira just to tell her about what he had planned ahead. He took her to the school’s courtyard, where Manabu Horikita was waiting.

Kiyotata sought Manabu’s help beforehand to deal with the situation in the aftermath of his confrontation with Ryuuen. The former revealed himself as the mastermind and surprised everyone. Kiyotaka overpowered Albert, Ishizaki, and Ibuki with his martial arts skills and defeated Ryuuen in the end. Karuizawa broke down in tears after Kiyotaka put his blazer around her and consoled her.

