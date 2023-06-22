Classroom of the Elite season 3 gets delayed to 2024

Classroom of the Elite season 3 is one of the most awaited sequels that was scheduled to be released in 2023. Initially, the release window for the third installment of Shogo Kinugasa’s magnum opus was revealed alongside the official trailer of season 2 on March 6, 2023, which ultimately psyched the entire Classroom of the Elite fandom.

Unfortunately, fans of the series who have been impatiently waiting for the sequel since the conclusion of season 2 will be disappointed to learn that the release of Classroom of the Elite season 3 has been pushed to 2024. The news was made public through the light novel’s 2nd Year Volume 9.5 cover, proclaiming, “Classroom of the Elite season 3 will start airing in Winter 2024.”

Classroom of the Elite season 3 to start broadcasting in the Winter of 2024

Sugoi LITE @SugoiLITE TV Anime "Classroom of the Elite III" (Season 3) – Broadcast Winter 2024.



(Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijou Shugi no Kyoushitsu e) TV Anime "Classroom of the Elite III" (Season 3) – Broadcast Winter 2024.(Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijou Shugi no Kyoushitsu e) https://t.co/tfgBbojQcN

Originally scheduled to release in 2023, Classroom of the Elite season 3 was presumed to be one of the popular releases of the year. With the grand finale of season 2, "The Worst Enemy You Can Meet Will Always Be Yourself," creating so much hype with Ayanokouji’s victory over Ryuuen and putting Kushida in a tight spot, fans had a lot of expectations from season 3.

However, as a bitter pill to swallow, the new updates on the production decision have caught fans off-guard, who were on the edge of their seats waiting fervently for the return of the highly lauded psychological thriller.

The buzz was justified as the third installment was also to shed light on Ayanokouji’s past, involving his initial days at the White Room with the other students.

Given that the series' first two installments were dropped around July of each year, it can be speculative to surmise the release date for season 3. However, fans can expect the sequel to drop somewhere in early 2024, which is expected to be in January.

The official synopsis from Crunchyroll on Classroom of the Elite reads as:

Kiyotaka Ayanokoji has just enrolled at Tokyo Koudo Ikusei Senior High School, where it's said that 100% of students go on to college or find employment. But he ends up in Class 1-D, which is full of all the school's problem children.

It continues,

What's more, every month, the school awards students points with a cash value of 100,000 yen, and the classes employ a laissez-faire policy in which talking, sleeping, and even sabotage are permitted during class. One month later, Ayanokoji, Horikita, and the students of Class D learn the truth of the system in place within their school...

End🇳🇬 @anxietyAD New season of Classroom of the elite delayed till next year … damn New season of Classroom of the elite delayed till next year … damn https://t.co/asVhOUILl7

Classroom of the Elite fans and newcomers to the series can find the first two seasons exclusively on Crunchyroll, the only platform to license the anime. Besides English subbed, and dub versions, Crunchyroll has also made the series available in multiple languages. Additional details about Classroom of the Elite season 3 will be revealed soon.

Be sure to keep up with all anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

