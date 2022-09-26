Classroom of the Elite: Why Kiyotaka’s father wants his son to leave the school?

In Classroom of the Elite, Kiyotaka’s father is one of the most enigmatic characters whose first name remains undisclosed, which is why he is usually referred to as Mr. Ayanokouji or Professor. Within the anime, he has the least screen time as he made his first debut in Kiyotaka’s flashback in episode 10 of the first season. He next appeared in episode 10 of season 2, but only for a brief moment.

Despite having little to no screen time, he retains imminent popularity due to his status as the protagonist's father and also the person responsible for his son being devoid of emotions. After Kiyotaka escaped the White Room facility, his father didn’t try to find him. However, years later, he made an impromptu visit to Advanced Nurturing High School and asked his son to quit the school.

Disclaimer: This article contains heavy anime and manga spoilers from Classroom of the Elite.

Does Mr. Ayanokouji want his son to rejoin the White Room program in Classroom of the Elite?

Due to his excellence in the White Room program, Mr. Ayanokouji considers Kiyotaka to be his greatest asset rather than his child. He even blatantly told his son that he was the pinnacle of his success. Though Mr. Ayanokouji was curious about why Kiyotaka enrolled himself in Advanced Nurturing High School, all he wanted from the latter was to make him leave the school once and for all.

In Classroom of the Elite, the reason behind Mr. Ayanokouji's visit after a year and a half to make his son quit school is because the White Room was recently reactivated. He wants Kiyotaka to rejoin the program to learn about his progress and evolution in detail. Since this could benefit him in the long run, Mr. Ayanokouji wants his son back in the establishment.

Being the founder and the person in charge of the White Room, Mr. Ayanokouji has been taking his job and purpose seriously for over 20 years. His ultimate goal is to create a line of generations envisioned to be the very definition of perfection, who will be leading current Japan to its formidable glory with their success.

The White Room in Classroom of the Elite is a secret educational institute that aims to remove unnecessary emotions from children to make them academic geniuses. According to Mr. Ayanokouji’s perspective, these inconsequential attributes are the biggest roadblock to perfection.

The institute was temporarily shut down for a year, which allowed Kiyotaka to escape the establishment and his father’s tyranny with the help of his family’s butler, Matsuo. Mr. Ayanokouji explained to his son that Matsuo had committed suicide after being dismissed from his job for treachery.

Most Classroom of the Elite fans would be unaware of the fact that Matsuo was the very reason behind Kiyotaka enrolling himself in Advanced Nurturing High School. The latter doesn’t want to return to the White Room with his father because he wants to extend his boundaries of learning and explore the world that is outside the walls of the establishment.

However, by interrupting the conversation between Kiyotaka and his father, Chairman Sakayanagi made it clear that the school protects the interests of its students, and they can leave only of their free will or if the school expels them. As Mr. Ayankouji’s rules are absolute within the walls of the White Room, he left the school by saying he would leave Kiyotaka under Sakayanagi’s tutelage.

