Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 10 review - Ayanokouji’s father makes a visit

With the combined efforts of Suzune, Hirata, Ayanokouji, and Yukimura, Class 1-D has successfully conquered the Paper Shuffle test in Classroom of the Elite. Though Kushida thought she would single-handedly sabotage her entire class and win the bet against Suzune, the latter being one step ahead made sure the test went fair and square.

Episode 10 of Classroom of the Elite introduced Ayanokouji’s father, who appeared in the previous season but in a flashback. Ayanokouji’s father is one of the series’ most intriguing characters, as he is responsible for his son’s impeccable intelligence.

Classroom of the Elite season 2, episode 10 is titled “People, Often Deceived by An Illusive Good, Desire Their Own Ruin,” a quote taken from Italian writer and political theorist Niccolò Machiavelli’s “The Discourses of Livy.”

This article will briefly break down Classroom of the Elite episode 10 by dividing it into three narratives.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 10.

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 10 highlights

Karuizawa and Ayanokouji have stalkers

Toshi @toshitoshi409

After all, Ayanokouji is popular with girls

Finally there was an event that gave us a glimpse into his past.

What is his true purpose if not to move up…?

#ClassroomOfTheElite Classroom of the Elite S2 Ep 10.After all, Ayanokouji is popular with girlsFinally there was an event that gave us a glimpse into his past.What is his true purpose if not to move up…? Classroom of the Elite S2 Ep 10.After all, Ayanokouji is popular with girls😆Finally there was an event that gave us a glimpse into his past.What is his true purpose if not to move up…?#ClassroomOfTheElite https://t.co/Ml2LefJvON

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 10 kicked off with Ayanokouji’s group discussing the Paper Shuffle test. Suddenly, Airi noticed the leader of Class 1-A and 1-B hanging out as friends, which was odd because the four classes are prone to not getting along. During the conversation, Ayanokouji sensed someone eavesdropping on him.

Karuizawa also noticed someone following her. Later that night, she spoke to Ayanokouji about a guy from Class 1-C tailing her. Ayanokouji advised Karuizawa to simply ignore the person. As per the former’s request, the latter informed him that the person spying on him was a student of Class 1-A.

Class 1-C students tried to pick a fight with the students of Class 1-D. Suzune presumed that this was one of Ryuuen’s attempts to identify the mastermind. Suzune asked Ayanokouji to return the novel to the library on her behalf so that he could re-issue it if he wanted.

Ayanokouji’s father wants him to leave the school

Amaki @Its_Ajy Spoiler



Classroom of the Elite latest ep thoo SpoilerClassroom of the Elite latest ep thoo https://t.co/g0mzI5z6Bc

On his way to the library’s reception, Ayanokouji saw Hiyori Shiina of Class 1-C struggling to grab a book from the top shelf. The former helped the latter, and they both shared their thoughts on their favorite books, despite being in rival classes. After Hiyori left, Chibashira asked Ayanokouji to follow her. She took him to the reception room and told him he had a visitor.

Ayanokouji found out that the visitor is none other than his father, whom he hasn’t seen in a year and a half. Ayanokouji learned through his father that the butler who helped him escape the white room and made him apply to ANHS had committed suicide recently after he got fired. Ayanokouji’s father finally revealed that the actual reason for his visit was to make his son withdraw from school.

Ayanokouji apologises to Karuizawa

Mr. Sakayanagi, the chairman of ANHS, barged into the conversation between Ayanokouji and his father. Sakayanagi stated that the school protects the interests of its students, so the school can only let go of Ayanokouji if he wants to. Ayanokouji chastised Chibashira for using him for her own reasons to ascend to Class 1-A.

Later that night, Ayanokouji called Karuizawa and apologized to her for using her for his own means. He further stated that he will stay low from now on and leave everything at the hands of Suzune and Hirata. Ayanokouji capped off the conversation by saying this will be their last time talking, as he has deleted her contact information and asked her to do the same.

Final thoughts

Aiya @AiyaSenpai

Ayanokouji had Karuizawa check out the stalker who's been stalking his study sessions. Turns out to be a girl from Class A. Horikita had him return a book to the library so he could get it afterwards Classroom of the Elite S2 Ep 10Ayanokouji had Karuizawa check out the stalker who's been stalking his study sessions. Turns out to be a girl from Class A. Horikita had him return a book to the library so he could get it afterwards #ClassroomOfTheElite #ClassroomOfTheElite S2 Classroom of the Elite S2 Ep 10Ayanokouji had Karuizawa check out the stalker who's been stalking his study sessions. Turns out to be a girl from Class A. Horikita had him return a book to the library so he could get it afterwards #ClassroomOfTheElite #ClassroomOfTheEliteS2 https://t.co/LreWzhaA6r

As things started to heat up, fans of Classroom of the Elite anticipated seeing Ayanokouji and Ryuuen’s confrontation in episode 10 of season 2. Though the episode didn’t include Ryuuen, fans were elated by the introduction of Ayanokouji’s father, who has been one of the most mysterious characters in the series until now.

After learning Chibashira’s true intentions, Ayanokouji has set himself free from her grasp. Despite having decided to stay low, Ayanokouji has yet to face Ryuuen and Kushida. Karuizawa and Ayanokouji’s relationship was transactional. However, it was observed that the former has started developing feelings for the latter, and it will be hard for her to let him go.

Readers can keep up with the latest anime and manga news as 2022 progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das